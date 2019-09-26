The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Sept. 26: Mental Health Resources in Dane County
The Waunakee Public Library will present Stories from the Field: Mental Health Resources in Dane County for Kids and Families Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. Karen Jepsen will discuss her various roles in service agencies in Dane County, such as Lakeshore Manor, YMCA downtown, Freedom House and Dane County Mental Health Center. She will talk about working at these agencies and also about the ever changing systems in Mental Health treatment — the difficulties and changes as well as the growth.
Sept. 29: Community Picnic, Playground Dedication
The Waunakee community is invited to a picnic and playground dedication in memory of Sandy Thompson on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Crossroads United Methodist Church grounds, 5901 Hogan Road, Waunakee.
Sept. 29: Bethel Bible Series registration
The Bethel Bible Series will run in early October on Sunday and Monday nights at 6:30 p.m. The Bible Bethel uses pictures and key concepts to teach the sweep of the Bible, one book per week. Participants are asked to read the bible and join the group with a curious mind and open heart. The series includes arts and crafts, the occasional costume, jokes, snacks and fellowship. Registration is open until Sept. 28 by contacting the FPC Church office at (608) 949-9449 or by email at info@myfpc.org.
Oct. 1: Author Visit: Gregory Renz
Author Gregory Renz will visit the Waunakee Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Known for his heroic work as a Milwaukee firefighter, he was inducted into the Wisconsin Fire and Police Hall of Fame in 2006 for the dramatic rescue of two boys in a burning basement bedroom. In his gripping new novel, “Beneath the Flames,” Renz draws from what he calls the best job in the world--firefighting.
Oct. 1: WHS Girls’ Swim Team Youth Night
The Waunakee High School Girls’ Swim Team will host its annual Youth Night on Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at the WHS Aquatic Center. The team will take on Deforest High School in a Badger North Conference dual meet. Attending students are invited to enjoy pizza and get autographed team posters in the WHS Commons immediately following the event. Youth admission and pizza free of charge.
Oct. 1: Dine for Dough
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit of William Lansing Post 360 will be the beneficiary of the proceeds from a Dining For Dough event that will be held at Rocky Rococo’s, 301 S Century Ave, Waunakee, on Tuesday, Oct. 1. A percentage of all sales (dine in or carry out) that day (11 a.m.-8 p.m.) will be donated to the Auxiliary unit. Those participating should mention they are participating in the American Legion Auxiliary 360 Unit Dining For Dough event when they place their order. The purpose of the ALA is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve, by enhancing the lives of veterans and their families, both at home and abroad. The American Legion Auxiliary conducts various projects throughout the year in furtherance of these goals.
Oct. 2: Registration deadline for PSAT/NMSQT
On Wednesday morning, Oct. 16, the Waunakee High School Counseling Department will administer the 2019 PSAT/NMSQT (Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test) for all interested juniors and sophomores. Only juniors are eligible to qualify for a National Merit Scholarship. National Merit Scholars represent the top 1% of the nation’s graduating seniors. This is an optional test. The window to register for the test is Sept. 11-Oct. 2. Specific information about this test, registration and cost is located on the Counseling/Student Services Testing webpage of the Waunakee High School website. If you would like further information about this test, please contact the high school’s counseling office at 849-2100, extension 2115.
Oct. 3: Kids Graphic Novel Book Club
A Kids Graphic Novel Book Club will meet at the Waunakee Public Oct. 3 at 3:30 p.m. for those who like comics and graphic novels. This month the club will discuss and take part in activities related to “Lunch Lady and the Cyborg Substitute” by Jarrett E. Krosoczka. Grades 2-4.
Oct. 3: Norwegian and Irish Folk music
Vidar Skrede and Randy Gosa will debut their combination of the melodies of Norwegian folk music with the rhythmic approach of Irish accompaniment at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Waunakee Public Library. The duo performs a collection of Vidar’s original compositions, traditional Norwegian folk music, and a few Irish and Celtic influenced and traditional tunes.
Oct. 3: FFA Alumni meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 8 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
Oct. 3: Memory Cafe
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Cafe on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the clubhouse. The cafe provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. The theme for October is Fall Frolic. Guitarist Dave Welo will lead a sing-along that mixes old, folk and festive music. Song sheets will be provided, along with refreshments. More information is available by calling the Waunakee Senior Center at 849-8385.
Oct. 4: Blessed Trinity Parish Fish Fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will host a fish fry at St. Michael’s Church, 109 S Military Rd., Dane on Friday, Oct. 4, serving buffet style from 5-8 p.m. Carry-outs will be available. This is the parish’s first fish fry of the season.
Oct. 4: Youth Soccer Night
All Waunakee youth 4K through 8th grade wearing a WASC or Village Rec Junior Kickers soccer jersey will get free admission on Friday, Oct. 4, for Youth Soccer Night at Warrior Stadium. The community is invited to come and support the JV boys at 5 p.m. followed by the varsity boys at 7 p.m. as they play Madison Memorial. Halftime entertainment will involve participation in a PK shootout. Varsity poster signing will be held after the game at approximately 8:45 p.m.
Oct. 5 & 19: Southern Wisconsin Trail Ride
A guided trail ride for ATV, UTC and dirt bike riders will be offered on Oct. 5 through the Ashton Corners and Springfield area. Guided groups will be broken down by skill level. The trail consists of a 15- to 25-mile loop in private property. Rides start at 10- a.m. and helmets are required. The register for more information, contact Dan Fargen at (608) 445-8228 or email ddkj@tds.net.
Oct. 5: Sweet Dreams and Honkey Tonks
Operation Diabetes Blue will present a concert titled Sweet Dreams & Honkey Tonks, featuring the music of Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, Patsey Cline and Johnny Cash at 3 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 the day of the show. To purchase tickets, call (608) 850-2533. The concert is sponsored by the Waunakee Lions Club. Proceeds from sales will benefit diabetes awareness.
Oct. 8: Lincoln on Immigration
The Waunakee Public Library will present Lincoln on Immigration & America’s Place in the World on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 6:30 p.m.
Mr. Lincoln discusses the history of immigration in our country, focusing on the years 1830 to 1860. He ties this in with the related issues of world events and international relations, especially with respect to Europe and Latin America. This program is most appropriate for adults and for older youth/teenagers. Younger children are welcome, but may not find the material interesting.
Oct. 9: Wrestlebackers meeting
Waunakee Wrestlebackers monthly meeting will be Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 6:30 p.m. in Room #1115 at the Waunakee High School. Parents and fans supporting wrestlers of all ages are encouraged to attend. Waunakee Wrestlebackers is a booster club promoting the sport of wrestling and raising funds to support youth and high school wrestlers.
Oct. 9: Legion Post 360 Executive meeting
American Legion Post 360 Executive Board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 9 with WaunaFest shift leaders for an After Action Review.
Oct. 10: Legion Post 360 meeting
American Legion Post 360 will meet at 5 p.m. Oct. First, window cleaning at the hall will take place; at 6 p.m., the grill will be hot – bring meat to grill. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.
Oct. 10: Volleyball Senior Night
The Waunakee girls’ volleyball team will celebrate the last scheduled home varsity march with senior night on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.
Oct. 10: Gaelic Harper
Gaelic Harper Jeff Pockat will perform at the Waunakee Public Library Thursday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. Pockat has become a music historian performing the music of greats like Turlough O’Carolan, Rory dall O’Cathan, Cornelias Lyons and Dennis O’Hampsey. Along with the music, learn anecdotes about the harp, the music, the players and the times in which they lived.
Oct. 11: Legion Post Fish Fry
American Legion Post 360, located at 417 E. Main St., Will serve a fish fry from 5-8 pm. Oct. 11. Menu includes deep fried and baked cod, baked potato, French fries, sweet and sour cole slaw, baked beans, rolls, mac and cheese, cookies and coffee, milk and water. Drinks will be available from the bar. The Dave Austin Band will play from 6-9 pm. The Boy Scouts will sell popcorn. The cost it $12 for adults, $5 for children 5-10 years old and free for children under 5.
Oct. 12: Welcome to Medicare seminar
If you are turning age 64 this year, the Dane County Area Agency on Aging wants to help you make informed choices about your Medicare options. Do you understand what Medicare is and isn’t... how to avoid penalties for late enrollment in Medicare... and how to get the most out of your health and prescription benefit plans? Some decisions and actions about Medicare can take place 3-6 months before you turn 65, so don’t wait until you are turning 65 to understand all you need to know about this important benefit. A Free Welcome to Medicare Seminar will be offered Saturday, Oct. 12, from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Waunakee Senior Center (located in the Village Center), 333 S Madison Street. Call (608) 261-9930 to register by Oct. 2.
Oct. 12: Register to Vote at the Waunakee Public Library
Anyone not registered to vote is invited to do so at the Waunakee Public Library from 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 12. If you have moved since last voting, or have never registered to vote, volunteers with the League of Women Voters of Dane County will help get you registered. Bring your Wisconsin Driver License/ID or proof of residence. Information about Voter ID and absentee voting will also be available.
Oct. 14: Financial Peace University
A nine-week course on how to beat debt and take control of your money will be offered with Dave Ramsey’s proven strategy through Crossroads United Methodist Church. The course will run Mondays from 6:30-8 p.m. beginning Oct. 14 at the Waunakee Public Library. Material fees are $50 when you register at crossroadswaunakee.org or hello@crossroadswaunakee.org or by calling 849-9599.
Oct. 16: Middle School dance team tryouts
Tryouts for the new Waunakee Middle School dance team will be offered from 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Heritage Elementary School’s Multipurpose Room. A parent informational meeting will follow on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m. in the Middle School Cafe. The team is open to current 7th and 8th graders and will focus on hip hop and pom routines that students will take to competitions throughout Wisconsin. A fundraiser will be held Oct. 20 where parents can drop kids off for activities for a few hours.
Oct. 20: Off Road Bicycle rides
A 20- to 25-mile scenic trail ride for bicyclists will be offered through private property owned by 30 different landowners in Ashton Corners and Middleton. Rides start at 10 a.m. Oct. 20 and helmets are required. The start location will be 5191 Vosen Road, Middleton. To register or for more information contact Dan Fargen at (608) 445-8228 or email ddkj@tdsnet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.