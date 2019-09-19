Citing craft breweries' economic impact to the state’s economy, Gov. Tony Evers has declared Sept. 26 as Wisconsin Craft Brewery Day, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has announced.
To celebrate, Evers, with Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, and officials with WEDC and other agencies will do a sort of brewery hop, visiting eight craft breweries around Wisconsin – including Waunakee’s own Octopi Brewing – before heading to Oktoberfest in La Crosse.
“Brewing is a defining industry for Wisconsin, with a long and rich history,” Evers said in an announcement of the Craft Brewery Day. “I’m thrilled to see the progress craft brewers have made throughout the state, embracing craft beer trends, providing an alternative gathering space for the public, and allowing Wisconsin to maintain its reputation of creating quality beer for all.”
In addition to Octopi, state officials will visit The Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire, Mosinee Brewing Company, Potosi Brewing Company’s Breweriana Museum in Potosi, Titletown Brewing Co. in Green Bay, East Troy Brewing Co. and Thirsty Pagan in Superior.
To end the day, officials, local residents and craft beer fans can participate in a Statewide Cheers around the state at 4:30 p.m. on social media. Using the hashtag #WICraftBeer, participants in Craft Brewery Day are encouraged to post a picture hoisting a Wisconsin craft beer.
According to the Brewers Association, a national trade association for craft beer-related businesses, Wisconsin had 160 craft breweries in 2017, and these businesses generated more than $2.25 billion in total economic impact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.