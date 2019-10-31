The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Oct. 31: Halloween Trick-or-Treating
Trick or Treat hours in the Village of Waunakee are designated between 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Nov. 1: Blessed Trinity Fish Fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will serve a Fish Fry at St Michael’s Church, 109 S. Military Rd, Dane, on Friday, Nov. 1. Serving will be buffet style from 5-8 p.m. Carry-outs available.
Nov. 3 The Assemblyman Concert
The gospel quartet, The Assemblyman, will perform at Christian Life Church, 1161 Simon Crestway, in Waunakee from 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 3. A free will offering will be taken. Anyone with questions can call (608) 849-4577 or email admin@ChristianLife-Waunakee.
Nov. 5: Pakistani Cooking
A demonstration of Pakistani cooking with a seafood dish, Sajji Shrimp in a garlic and cilantro sauce with colorful peppers and rice, will be offered at the Waunakee Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5.
Nov. 7: VFW Post 11244 meeting
Waunakee VFW Post 11244 will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, Nov. 7, in the American Legion clubhouse beginning at 7 p.m. All veterans are welcome. For more information, call Byron Dennison at 849-9414.
Nov. 7: Memory Cafe
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Cafe Nov. 7 from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen, off of Woodland Drive. Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The cafe provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. The theme for November is “Giving and Thanks.” Refreshments will be provided. Further information is available by calling the Waunakee Senior Center at 849-8385.
Nov. 7: Mental Health Stigma
The Waunakee Public Library will host a program titled Let’s Talk About It: Identifying & Responding to Mental Health on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. This talk involves encouraging people to examine the origins of their beliefs and assumptions about mental health, and consider the negative impacts. Angela Willits, MSW, LCSW is a clinical assistant professor, director of the Part-Time MSW Program and co-chair of the mental health focus area in the School of Social Work at the UW-Madison.
Nov. 7: FFA Alumni meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 8 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
Nov. 7: Mary Lake Montessori Holiday Bazaar
Mary Lake Montessori, 5464 Mary Lake Road, will have a Holiday Bazaar from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 7 with a bake sale, raffle and pie sale, along with craft vendors and independent sales.
Nov. 8: Legion Fish Fry
On Nov. 8, from 5-8 p.m American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., will have a fish fry. Menu includes deep fried and baked cod, baked potato, French fries, sweet and sour coleslaw, baked beans, rolls, mac and cheese, cookies and coffee, milk or water. Drinks available from the bar. The Dave Austin band will play from 6 to 9 p.m. The Auxiliary will be selling baked items. Adults $12.00, children 5-10 years old is $5.00 and under 5 years old Free.
Nov. 8: Early Learner Screening
Children born between Sept. 2, 2015, and Feb. 28, 2016, are eligible to attend the Early Learner Screening. Children who live in the Waunakee Community School District and meet the above age requirements, along with at least one parent/guardian, are invited to the attend the screening. This is a child find screening and not a screening for the 4K program. Early Learner Screening is scheduled between 8 and 10 a.m. Nov. 8 at Heritage Elementary School, using the North Gym Entrance. Appointment times are 8, 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. Registration for a screening time can be made online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0a4babaa28a02-early4. If you do not have internet access, please call Missy Watson at (608) 849-2000 extension 8101. Attendance is not mandatory, but if you would like your child to attend the screening you must schedule an appointment. For more information regarding the Early Learner Screening, visit the website at: https://www.waunakee.k12.wi.us/district/early-learner-screening.cfm.
Nov. 8: St. Peter Parish Fish Fry
St. Peter Parish at Hwy. K in Ashton will serve a family style fish fry from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 8 in the school hall. Carry-outs are available.
Nov. 8: Legion Auxiliary Bake Sale
Waunakee’s American Legion Unit 360 will hold a bake sale at the American Legion Fish Fry on Nov. 8 at the Post, 417 E. Main St., from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The sale will feature a variety of homemade baked goods. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Badger Honor Flight.
Nov. 9: STEAM event
Madison Country Day School will offer a Saturday event from 10-11 a.m., Nov. 9 for children ages 3-6 at the school, 5606 River Road in Waunakee. It will feature STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics) activities. Those who pre-register will be entered to win a free t-shirt or a book. Drop-ins are welcome. An RSVP link is available on Hulafrog.com for Nov. 9 events.
Nov. 9: Girls on the Run
The 11th Annual Girls on the Run 5K presented by Renaissance will be held at the Waunakee Village Center Saturday, Nov. 9. Event activities begin at 7:30 a.m., and the run stars at 9 a.m. This non-competitive, non-timed family fun-run is open to the community. The GOTR 5K is the culmination of our fall season and is an opportunity to celebrate our GOTR girls and their limitless potential. Once again this year, we will collect non-perishable items to support the Waunakee Food Pantry, so all attendees are asked to bring a donation. 5K Registration and volunteer information may be found at www.girlsontherunscwi.org/5K.
Nov. 10: Meet the Candidate
On Sunday Nov. 10, at 6:30 p.m. Grassroots Organization of Waunakee (GROW) invites the public to a “Meet the Candidate” event with Ed Fallone, one of three candidates for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. It will be at the Waunakee EMS Building, 201 North Klein Drive, Waunakee. Snacks and drinks will be provided. It’s an opportunity to learn more, meet and ask questions of Candidate Ed Fallone. For more than 25 years, Ed Fallone has taught Wisconsin’s future Supreme Court judges, prosecutors, and defense attorneys. Now he’s running for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Nov. 11: Middle School Veterans Day program
The Waunakee Middle School invites the public to share in its celebration of Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11, at 10:30 a.m. in the Middle School Gym.
Nov. 12, 19 & 26: Community Band singer rehearsals
The Waunakee Community Band will present a Holiday Concert on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m. in the high school PAC. An important part of that concert will be a Holiday Choir under the direction of Jerry Johnson. All are invited. Rehearsals will be from 6 to 7 p.m. in the high school choir room on Tuesdays Nov. 12, 19 and 26. If you have any questions please call Jan Tweed at 849-4868.
Nov. 12: Bingeworthy British Television
A program titled Bingeworthy British Television will be at the Waunakee Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 6:30 p.m. Indulge your inner Anglophile and join author and total British TV superfan Sarah Cords for a program covering the brightest moments in Brit TV shows of the past, present, and future. Come prepared to gush about your latest binge-watches and learn what new shows are coming to the telly (and your favorite streaming services) in 2020.
Nov. 12: Waunakee Wave Learners’ Evaluations
The Waunakee Wave Swim Team, a year-round, non-profit youth swim program, is having evaluations for their pre-team learners’ groups, Ripples & Breakers, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the Waunakee High School Aquatic Center. Evaluations are for placement in the next session, Dec. 2-Feb. 28. Visit www.waunakeewave.org for more information. Contact Head Age Group Coach Sandy Kuecker at sandy.kuecker@waunakeewave.org with questions or to schedule evaluation times.
Nov. 13:Legion Post 360 Executive Board meets
American Legion Post 360 Executive Board will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 13.
Nov. 13: Preventing Type 2 Diabetes
Dr. Heather Walker, R.Ph, Waunakee Hometown Pharmacy, will present an overview of a disease that affects a significant portion of the population – Type 2 Diabetes. Making lifestyle changes has been shown to reduce the risk of developing Type 2 better than prescription medication. Walker will discuss the difference between prediabetes and diabetes and how not to become a statistic. Workshops on Wellness are sponsored monthly by the Waunakee Lions Club and Waunakee Village Center. The presentation will be Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the lower level of the Village Center. November is national Diabetes Awareness Month, noted in Waunakee by the blue lights and blue trees that are seen throughout the village.
Nov. 14: Legion Auxiliary Veterans Day Dinner
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), William Lansing Unit 360, will provide a Veterans Day dinner for members of the post on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Post, 417 E Main St. The 6 p.m. dinner will be preceded by a social hour at 5:30 p.m. and followed by a joint program with presentations from the 2019 Badger Boys and Girls State participants. Reservations must be made by Nov. 8 by calling Diane Pfaneuf at (608) 628-2530 or send a message to hockey4devon@hotmail.com ALA membership is open to spouses and widows of America’s military veterans, as well as mothers, sisters, children and grandchildren of veterans. The purpose of the ALA is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve, by enhancing the lives of veterans and their families.
Nov. 14: Learning Etegami
The Waunakee Public Library will offer a class in Etegami at 7 p.m. Nob. 14. Etegami is a Japanese art form. The main premise is that not only is it alright to be clumsy, it’s good to be clumsy. That allows us to throw expectations out the window and play. We use a combination of ink and watercolor, and a highly unusual way of holding the brush, to create these “picture letters.”
Nov. 14: Cherokee Marsh-Yahara River planning meeting
The Dane County Land and Water Resources Department was awarded a planning grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Department to create long-term plan for a portion of the Cherokee-Yahara River Estuary. The objectives of the plan are to enhance recreation, fishery and wildlife, water quality and vegetation, and erosion and sediment trapping in the estuary. A meeting is set for Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Westport Town Hall. an introduction and general background of the project will be provided. Then the public will provide input at four breakout stations. Representatives from Dane County, City of Madison, Town of Westport, DNR, and UW-Madison will be at each station to provide information and seek public input.
Nov. 15: Family Rollerskating
The Knights of Columbus will hos family rollerskating for all students in grades K-6 and their family members on Friday, Nov. 15 in the St. John’s School gym. It will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with the doors opening at 6:15 p.m. Admission is $3. Bring your own roller blades/skates or they can be rented for $1. Refreshments will be sold. This event is open to all families in the Waunakee community.
Nov. 16: Dane American Legion Bake Sale
The Dane American Legion Unit 503 will host its first annual Holiday Craft and Bake Sale at the Dane American Legion Hall, 124 N. Military Road in Dane, from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Lunch will also be available. Proceeds will benefit the VA Hospital in Madison.
Nov. 16 & 19: Better Angels: Reuniting America
The documentary, “Better Angels: Reuniting America,” will be shown at the Waunakee Public Library, Saturday Nov. 16, from 10 to 11:15 a.m. This film demonstrates the real possibility of having a meaningful conversation on political issues. Just in time for the holidays, Better Angels can show how reds and blues can truly listen to each other and not agree, but understand where the other is coming from. It is a national movement with chapters in all 50 states and many communities across the nation. Their stated goal is to depolarize America at the community, state and national levels, with individuals, government and the media. The documentary will also be shown on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.
Nov. 18: Author Visit: David Benjamin
Author David Benjamin will visit the Waunakee Public Library at 6 p.m. Nov. 18. His book, “Skulduggery,” is a mystery that keeps readers guessing through the end. It is a madcap dash of mystery and murder from Paris’ Left Bank to the top of Montmartre all in the quest of the greatest lost book of the 20th century.
