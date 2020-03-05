The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
March 5: Swim lessons registration
Spring swimming lesson on-line registration will be Thursday, March 5, at 6 p.m. Visit www.waunakee.k12.wi.us/district/aquatic_center.cfm
March 5: FFA Alumni Meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, March 5, at 8 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
March 5: Sustainability in the coffee industry
The Waunakee Public Library will host a program titled Sustainability in the Coffee Industry Thursday, March 5, at 6:30 p.m. Robert McClure from Just Coffee Cooperative will discuss how the Madison-based roaster assesses its economic, social and environmental impact, how it measures its carbon footprint, and what steps it takes to mitigate its potential adverse impacts as a business.
March 5: Friends of Schumacher Farm meeting
Friends of Schumacher Farm Park Members Annual Meeting will be at the Center for Rural History (5682 Hwy 19, Waunakee) Thursday, March 5. Reception and refreshments at 6 p.m. prior to the 6:30 meeting with a review of 2019 and what’s coming in 2020 and board member elections. All members are welcome.
March 5: Candidate Meet and Greet
Candidate for Village Board, Nila Frye, will hold a meet and greet on Thursday, March 5, from 6-7 p.m. at the Waunakee Area EMS, 201 N. Klein Drive. Everyone is welcome to meet Nila, ask questions and share their viewpoints and comments.
March 5: Waunakee Memory Café
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Café on Thursday, March 5, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The Café provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. Special guest Kim Zumwalt will talk about and show her nature photographs. Further information is available by calling the Waunakee Senior Center at 849-8385. Memory Cafes are held the first Thursday of each month. If the Waunakee Schools are closed due to weather conditions, the café will not be held.
March 6: Blessed Trinity Fish Fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will host a Fish Fry at St Michael’s Church, 109 S. Military Rd., Dane, on Friday, March 6, serving buffet style from 5-8 p.m. Carry-outs will be available.
March 6: Early Learning Screening
Children born on or between March 1, 2016, and Sept. 1, 2016, are eligible to attend the Early Learner Screening. Children who live in the Waunakee Community School District and meet the above age requirements, along with at least one parent/guardian, are invited to attend the Early Learner Screening. This is a child find screening and not a screening for the 4K program. Early Learner Screening is scheduled between 8-10:30 a.m. March 6 at Heritage Elementary School, using the North Gym Entrance. Appointment times include 8, 9:15 and 10:30. Registration for a screening time will be made online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0a4babaa28a02-early5. If you do not have internet access, please call Missy Watson at (608) 849-2000 ext. 8101. Attendance is not mandatory, but if you would like your child to attend the screening you must schedule an appointment. For more information regarding the Early Learner Screening, please visit the website at: https://www.waunakee.k12.wi.us/district/early-learner-screening.cfm.
March 7: Post Prom share morning
Customers looking to support Waunakee High School’s Post Prom 2020 can support the event by going to MNM’s Coffee Shop, 509 West Main St., from 7-11 a.m. March 7 when a portion of the proceeds will benefit Post Prom 2020.
March 7: Legion Post 481 SAL corned beef dinner
The American Legion Post 481 will serve a corned beef and cabbage dinner from 4-8 p.m. Dinner includes corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, dessert, coffee or milk for $12.Full bar available. Carry-outs always welcomed. The post is located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.
March 7: Register to vote
Register to Vote! at The Waunakee Public Library will be Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m.- noon. Are you registered to vote at your current address? If you have moved since last voting, or have never registered to vote, volunteers with the League of Women Voters of Dane County will help get you registered. Bring your Wisconsin Driver License / ID or proof of residence. Information about Voter ID and absentee voting will also be available.
March 7: Trinity Irish Dancer
The Trinity Irish Dancers will perform at the Waunakee Public Library at 2 p.m. March 7. All ages welcome. A free 30 minute introductory lesson will be offered to all interested children following the show.
March 7: Maple Syrup workshop
Schumacher Farm Park will host a family friendly maple syrup workshop at 1 p.m. March 7. Mary Binkley will discuss and demonstrate the basics of making maple syrup from your own backyard; how to identify a maple tree, an overview of maple sap collection tools and how to tap a tree. Handouts of the process will be available. Participants will be entered in a drawing for maple syrup prizes. To register, visit the events page on the website, schumacherfarmpark.org
March 9 & 13: Hidden in Plain Sight
Parents are invited Monday, March 9, between 4-8 p.m. at the Waunakee Middle School LMTC or on Friday, March 13, between 8-12 p.m. at the Waunakee High School Counseling Office for a Hidden in Plain Sight awareness program. Explore a teenager’s bedroom and learn to spot indications of drug/alcohol/vape use. Understand current drug trends and statistics, discover what to look for, learn where to get help, resources and get tips on communicating with your teens. This is for adults only and no registration required. This is put on by Waunakee Community Cares Coalition and Waunakee Community School District Staff.
March 10: Whirlwinds 4-H meeting
The Waunakee Whirlwinds 4-H meeting will be March 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Waunakee Village Center. Anyone interested in finding out more about the Waunakee Whirlwinds or 4-H are welcome to come to our meeting.
March 10: Candidate Forum
The Waunakee Tribune and the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce will host a Waunakee Village Trustee and Waunakee school board candidate forum from 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 10 at the Waunakee Village Center. A member of the League of Women Voters of Dane County will be the moderator. Candidates will have a chance to introduce themselves and then take questions from the public. Local elections will be Tuesday, April 7.
March 10: Louka Patenaude concert
Louka Patenaude, a 20 year veteran of the Madison music scene, will perform at the Waunakee Public Library at 6:30 pm. March 10. Patenaude is a performing guitarist, teacher, recording studio artist, songwriter and composer. He has appeared on many recordings and has toured throughout the Midwest, Europe and Pacific Asia.
March 11: Workshop on Wellness
The March 11 Workshop on Wellness at the Waunakee Village Center will present Dr. Whitney Cronin, ND, of Holistic Home Health who will address the issues of foods that don’t agree with you and cause adverse symptoms. Eating foods that are not compatible with you can create inflammation that can disrupt function of any organ or system. The program will be at the Waunakee Village Center on Wednesday, March 11, 7 to 8 p.m. Workshops on Wellness, presented the second Wednesday of each month are sponsored by Waunakee Lions Club and Waunakee Village Center.
March 11: Post Prom Share event
Waunakee Post Prom 2020 Share Event is Wednesday, March 11, from 4-8 p.m. at Rocky Rococo’s, 301 S. Century Avenue, Waunakee, (608) 849-3600. A percent of sales goes to Waunakee Post Prom 2020.
March 11-30: Post Prom benefit
Papa Murphy’s Share Event to benefit Waunakee Post Prom 2020 gets 15% of sales made online at Papamurphys.com (except Tuesdays) with code word SHARE during checkout March 11-30. Located at 219 S. Century Avenue.
March 11 or 12: Hunter Education Registration
Registration and pick-up of class materials for the Hunter Education class will take place from 6-8 p.m. March 11 or 12 at the Waunakee Village Center, 333 S. Madison St. Email cola1119@gmail.com to reserve a spot or with questions. Space is limited to the first 50 students. Students must attend the registration in person, and minors need a parent or guardian to sign the registration forms. A Wisconsin DNR Customer ID number is required to complete registration. Call (888) 936-7463 to obtain your ID number. The Hunter Education class will be held at the Dane County Range on Hwy. 19 from 6-9 p.m. March 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 28, and to 3 p.m. March 29. For more information, call Heather Fiess at (608) 443-6675.
March 12: Covered Bridges in the Upper Midwest
The Waunakee Public Library will present Dave Mossner’s photographs and stories of covered bridges in the upper midwest Tuesday, March 12, at 6:30 p.m.
March 13: St. Peter Parish Fish Fry
St. Peter Parish at Hwy. K in Ashton will serve a family-style fish fry from 5-8 p.m. March 13. Carry-outs will be available.
March 13: STEAM Day
Madison Country Day School, 5606 River Road, Westport, will host a free story, snack and STEAM event for children ages 3-6 Friday, March 13, from 9-10 a.m. Children will listen to a story, have a snack and participate in a STEAM project. STEAM is a future-focused approach to learning that incorporates science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. Reservations are due by March 11. Visit https://bit.ly/2SejWBu or contact Keri Allard at kallard@madisoncountryday.org.
March 14: Pi Day
The Pi Day Pie Sale, sponsored by the Friends of the Waunakee Library, will be at the new library at 201 N. Madison Street. It will feature homemade pies of various types for sale in the main lobby of the library on Saturday, March 14, starting at 10 a.m. All pies are donated by Friends members and other library patrons. Pies need to be delivered to the library any time before 3 p.m. on Friday, March 13. Please pick up a covered pie pan near the Coffee Bar at the library during regular hours the week of March 9. Volunteers will decorate each pie with ribbon before the sale. Cost will be $15 per pie. All proceeds go to the library for programs, materials, and activities.
March 16: Perennial orders due
Orders for new perennial plants from the Friends of Waunakee Public Library are due by Monday, March 16. Order forms are available at the library and can be downloaded from the library’s website: www.waupl.org. All plants are locally and professionally grown, winter hardy, in 3-1/2” pots, and cost $3.25 each. Pick up your order on Saturday, May 2 between 10 a.m. and noon at 401 Doral Court. Call 849-9224 if you have a question.
March 19: Legion Auxiliary Birthday Dinner
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit of William Lansing Post 360 will host its annual American Legion Birthday Dinner March 19 at the Post, 417 E. Main St. Cocktails will be at 5:30 followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Auxiliary members are asked to bring salad or pie. Reservations are requested by March 12 and can be made by calling (608) 628-2430. The Auxiliary and Legion will meet separately after sinner. For more information about the American Legion Auxiliary, call (608) 628-2530.
March 20: American Red Cross Blood Drive
The next American Red Cross Blood Drive sponsored by the Waunakee Ecumenical Board will be from noon-5 p.m. March 20 at the First Presbyterian Church, 5783 Hwy. Q. For an appointment, call (800) GiveLife.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.