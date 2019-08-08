The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Aug. 8: Mutts on Main kickoff
On Thursday, Aug. 8, from 5-7 p.m., all are invited to attend the Mutts on Main Artist Reception and Kickoff Party at the Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce Depot (100 W Main St). The artists will be present to talk about their creations and answer questions regarding technique, materials used, subject matter and more. Come out to the Depot and get an up-close look at Waunakee’s 5th Annual public art project and celebrate the creativity that exists in our community. On Aug. 9, the Mutts will be placed in other visible locations around the Village. Stay tuned for more details on where to find the Mutts through the rest of the summer. Then, on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 3:30 p.m., the Mutts will be auctioned off during the Wauktoberfest event. For more information on this program please visit http://www.waunakee.com/muttsonmain, or contact Kylie West at (608) 850-2182 or kwest@waunakee.com.
Aug. 8: Friends of the Library meeting
The Friends will meet promptly at 6:30 p.m. in Community Hall of the new library (201 N. Madison St.) for a tour of the building with Director Erick Plumb. A brief business meeting will follow. The main item on the agenda will be planning for our SOUPER Bowl on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. in Community Hall. Chairperson Sue Manske will need lots of volunteers to provide desserts, plate salads, set-up, serve, and clean-up. If you’d like to help, but can’t attend the meeting, contact jelvekrog@gmail.com Bring a “New Friend” and you’ll both get a Friends canvas book bag!
Aug. 8: American Legion 100th Anniversary Party
The American Legion 100th Anniversary Party is Aug. 8 with cocktails starting at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails and then dinner at 6:30 p.m. To RSVP, email the commander at Waunakeeamericanlegion360@gmail.com.
Aug. 10: Jim Gill Concert
On Saturday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m., the new Waunakee Public Library will present Jim Gill, an award-winning musician and author, who offers more than a show to watch. Each concert is an opportunity for family play. Jim strums energetic rhythms on his banjo while everyone claps, sings, dances and even sneezes along to the silly and inspiring musical games that he creates. The new library is located at 201 N. Madison St.
Aug. 13: Waunakee Whirlwinds 4-H meeting
The Waunakee Whirlwinds 4-H club meeting will be on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Waunakee Village Center. Anyone interested in learning more about 4-H are welcome to attend.
Aug. 14: Workshop on Wellness
The Aug. 14 Workshop on Wellness topic will be Natural Solutions for the Healthy, Empowered Living. James Gardiner, Sara Schmitz and Leslie Nigh of MadTown Wellness, doTERRA Essential Oils, will discuss what essential oils are, how to use them and what they can do to help you during your everyday life. The presentation will cover nine different kinds of oils and talk about a few important daily supplements. The talk will be Wednesday, Aug. 14, 7 to 8 p.m. at the lower level of the Waunakee Village Center for this presentation. Workshops on Wellness, held on the 2nd Wednesday of each month, are sponsored by Waunakee Lions Club and Waunakee Village Center.
Aug. 13: Canning 101
The new Waunakee Public Library, 201 N. Madison St., will offer a program titled Canning 101 at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13. Multi award winning canners will show what is needed to can what you grow or buy from the farmers market this year. Learn safety tips and what tools are needed in order to have a successful canning season.
Aug. 13: Tai Chi and Qigong in the Park
A Tai Chi and Qigong program in the park behind the Village Center will take place Tuesday, Aug. 13. There is no charge, but participants are asked to contact the Waunakee Senior Center at 849-8385 to register. In case of rain, the session will be held in the lower level studio. Those more comfortable exercising from a chair can bring their own chair.
Aug. 17: Post 481 ‘Marathon’
It is that time of year to gear up, start exercising your legs and get out your running shoes for the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 481 Annual .01K marathon on Aug. 17 starting at 2 p.m., race at 3 p.m. If you have a dog you would like to race, that is at 3:30. The fun and run is $12, for race entry, a T-shirt for $20, food is $7. Music by Bird Trax will be provides. Proceeds go to Wisconsin veterans programs. The post is located at river road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor”s liquor Store
Aug. 18: Pancakes & Planes
One of America’s great freedoms, the freedom of flight, will be celebrated at the Waunakee Airport’s annual fly-in, drive-in breakfast on Aug. 18 sponsored by the Waunakee Airport and Pilots Association. This Waunakee tradition runs from 7:30-noon with a breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs, pork sausage, beverage and more for $8 (adults) and $5 (children 12 and under). Airpline rides with a view of the Madison area will be available with a suggested donation of $35 per person. The community is invited and encouraged to share the love for aviation. The airport, at S. Division Street and Woodland Drive, is celebrating its 72nd year.
Aug. 23: Touchdown Club Tailgate
The Waunakee Touchdown Club will host the annual tailgate for all Touchdown Club members Friday, Aug. 23, beginning at 5 p.m. The tailgate will be held in the High School parking lot directly behind the field. It will offer food and fun prior to the game. Not a member? Not a problem… you can sign up at the tailgate or visit our website at www.waunakeefootball.com
Aug. 23: Touchdown Club Food Pantry Drive
The Warrior Football players will host a food and soap drive to benefit the Waunakee Food Pantry. Please bring a non-perishable food item, personal hygiene item, household cleaning/laundry item, or diapers to the “drive” area at the football tailgate on Aug. 23.
Aug. 24: Girls’ swim team car wash
The Waunakee High School girls’ swim team will host a car wash on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 1-4 p.m. at Weaver Auto Parts in Waunakee. All funds raised will be donated to the WHS Girls’ Swim Team Booster Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.