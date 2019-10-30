Steve Markley reminisced about his childhood in Madison not far from Cherokee Marsh. He’d hear the doorbell ring and his mother would call out, “Steven, you have a customer!”
He explained, “I have a people, sales background. I started with selling night crawlers to local fishermen when I was about 7 or 8. I had a bait shop in my parents’ garage.”
He went on to work retail selling clothing and sporting goods in Madison. Markley said, “I was always in some sort of sales. I loved talking to people and helping them with their decisions.”
He also learned a different set of skills from his dad, who worked independently of his full-time job at Oscar Meyer.
“I also tagged along with my father doing home maintenance work. He was very handy. Worked two jobs all his life. Hard work runs in the family. I was his gopher. I learned how to do absolutely everything: electrical, plumbing, carpentry,” he said.
Markley remarked, “I was like a Huckleberry Finn. Cherokee Marsh. Cross country ski. Snowshoeing. Riding minibikes. Fished in local ponds. You didn’t have a cellphone. Your parents didn’t worry about where you were. When you were hungry, you came home.”
Markley liked sciences, biology and “the natural world stuff” at Madison East High School. That, and his love of the outdoors, drew him to pursue a forestry degree at UW-Madison. But after a few semesters, he found it just wasn’t the right fit. It was his dad who said, “Steve, with all your home skills, with your maintenance background, you know houses inside and out. You’re great with people. You’ve been in sales. Why don’t you try selling real estate?”
Markley completed a two-year real estate course during the day while working the night shift at Oscar Meyer. He earned an associate degree in real estate in 1979.
While still a UW student in 1977, Markley had met “a cute little gal” standing in front of the chemistry building. Nursing student, Holly Breunig, had been a year behind Markley at East High.
They shared “so many things in common,” he said, a German family upbringing and East High connection. Their parents even hit it off right away. For Markley, it was, “a match made in heaven,” he said. In 1980, they had a big wedding and party with a five-piece band that “rocked until midnight,” he said.
Holly’s medical career focused in the area of patient/customer service. She still works part-time at the UW Department of Family Medicine. When Steve’s real estate business grew, and the work became more complex, he realized he needed a licensed assistant. Holly decided to get her broker’s license. In December 2018, after 28 years with other real estate firms, they started their own independent Brokerage as Markley & Associates Realtors LLC.
Outside of work, they share numerous pursuits, according to Markley. “Travel, hike, camp, cross country ski, snowshoe, ride our Harley. Outdoors is our favorite thing, all seasons,” he said. Holly often shares the load when it comes to Markley’s landscaping and yard work.
“It’s amazing how many things we both like to do,” he said.
Markley was asked about their most memorable getaway. “Favorite trip? I would have to say Alaska. She might say Hawaii. It’s one of those two,” he said.
In addition to Holly being “a fantastic cook and baker,” Markley he learned to love cooking as a child watching his mom and grandma.
“I don’t follow a recipe. I don’t mind doing dishes, too,” he said.
Once a month or so for the past 12 years, Markley could be found behind the drum kit with the garage band, Kill’n Time. They plav “blues, country, rock, stuff we grew up with. Back porches, garages, rec rooms.” They’ve even played a few gigs for the residents at the Waunakee Manor and Oak Park Place.
The Markeys’ two children, Sara and Ben, were 7 and 5 year olds when the family moved into the Centennial Heights neighborhood. The move from Madison was “all about the schools,” according to Markley. He continued, “Best move we’ve ever made. Twenty-nine years we’ve been here. No desire to move anywhere else.”
Markley said that he and Holly are a lot like their parents.
“A successful marriage, our kids are happily married, and we are blessed with three beautiful grandchildren. We’re satisfied with what we have. We appreciate what we have. We don’t think we always have to have something bigger and better.”
