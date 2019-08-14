The Waunakee-Westport Lions Club has announced the winners in the 2019 WaunaFest Raffle. The list of winners, prizes and sponsors is as follows:
Ron Acker –$750 cash prize (grand prize), WAUNAKEE LIONS CLUB; Joan Sholdt – $500 cash prize, WAUNAKEE LIONS CLUB; George MacKenzie – Art Print; WAUNAKEE FURNITURE; Randy Alfson – 2 Brewer Tickets, NEIL’S VILLAGE LIQUOR; Karen Meier – $250 cash prize, WAUNAKEE LIONS CLUB; J. Rupenthal, Ring Doorbell, WAUNAKEE COMMUNITY BANK; Conrad Markely, $100 gift certificate, CARL F STATZ & SONS; Michelle Leonard, $100 Auto Gift Basket, O’REILLY AUTO PARTS; Mick Kalscheur – $100 Auto Gift Basket, O’REILLY AUTO PARTS;
Richard & Joyce Riedner – $75 gift certificate to Red Barn Co. Store, NOLAN ANDERSON INSURANCE AGENCY; Phillip Rauls – gift certificate for a One-Hour Massage, HY MILLER; Julian Martinson – $75 gift basket, FORTIFI BANK; Sheri Wise – 18 holes of golf with cart, THE MEADOWS OF SIXMILE CREEK; Kristin Schmitt – 18 holes of golf with cart – THE MEADOWS OF SIXMILE CREEK; Sue Klementz – Bluetooth speaker and gift tote, US BANK; Steve Kramer – bike wall rack, GRABER MANUFACTURING; Joe Meffert – bike wall rack, GRABER MANUFACTURING,
Steve Meier – bike wall rack, GRABER MANUFACTURING; Preslyn Ballweg – bike wall rack, GRABER MANUFACTURING; Lucy Barman – $50 cashier’s check, SUMMIT CREDIT UNION; Kathy Gregory – $50 gift certificate, DANE LUMBER / HOME CENTER; Dan Norman – $50 gift certificate, PIGGLY WIGGLY; Duane Esse – $50 gift card, REX’S INNKEEPER; Debbie Krause – Sunday Dinner Cruise on the Betty Lou for (1), VON RUTENBERG VENTURES; Kathy Wagner – $50 gift certificate, MICKEY D’S; Ray & Betty Greiber, $50 gift certificate for Ace Hardware ACE HARDWARE; Richard & Joyce Riedner – $50 gift certificate for Ace Hardware, ACE HARDWARE; Laurie Kuehn – steak dinner at the Mariner’s for one (1), VON RUTENBERG VENTURES; Harold Schara, 1 yr. subscription to the Waunakee Tribune, WAUNAKEE TRIBUNE; Drew & Loretta Lawrence – Ventura bike helmet, WANABIKE (wanabikeshop.com); Clement & Marilyn Pittz – $30 gift certificate, THE UPS STORE;
Danica Mathews, $30 gift certificate, DORF HAUS; William Ballard –$25 gift certificate, WAUNAKEE RENTAL; William Schmale –$25 gift certificate, WAUNAKEE RENTAL; Steve Martin – $25 gift certificate, WAUNAKEE VILLAGE CENTER; Tim Swanson, Marie Roeber – $25.00 Amazon Card, ASSOCIATED BANK; Vicki Schmieding – $25 Amazon Card, ASSOCIATED BANK; Virginia Walsh – $25 gift certificate to Doughboys Pizza, DOUGHBOYS PIZZA; Florence Martinelli – $25 gift certificate to Doughboys Pizza, DOUGHBOYS PIZZA; Debbie Krause $25 gift card to the MouseHouse, THE MOUSEHOUSE; Steven Hubacher, $25 gift card to the MouseHouse, THE MOUSEHOUSE; Tom Knishka – $25 gift card to the MouseHouse, THE MOUSEHOUSE; Steve Meier – $25 gift card to the MouseHouse, THE MOUSEHOUSE;
Cindy Hellenbrand – $25 cash prize, SCHWAB’S STUMP GRINDING; Carin Wallin – $25 gift card, WAUN-A-BOWL; Robert & Betty Shepherd, $25 gift card, WAUN-A-BOWL; Kathleen Kaltenberg – $25 gift certificate, WEAVER AUTO PARTS; Emily Vlasak – Arius Bike Helmet, WANABIKE (wanabikeshop.com); Patricia Meicher – $25 gift certificate, ZOE’S PIZZERIA; Jamie Zimbric – $25 gift card, NORTH & SOUTH SEAFOOD/SMOKEHOUSE; Bud Zander – $25 gift card, MR. BREW’S TAPHOUSE;
Scott Boruff – $25 gift card, MR. BREW’S TAPHOUSE; Ann Lewandowski – 25 gift card, MR. BREW’S TAPHOUSE; Alfred Barman – $25 gift card, MR. BREW’S TAPHOUSE; Jenny Meza – $25 gift certificate, SWEET PEA FLORAL; Kathleen Kaltenberg – $20 gift certificate for Zoe’s Pizzeria, KLEIN FLORAL AND GREENHOUSE; Jerry Fangmann – $20 gift certificate, FRED’S VILLAGE MARKET; Michelle Leonard – $20 gift certificate, FRED’S VILLAGE MARKET; Pat Frydenlund – $20 gift certificate, SPRING GARDEN RESTAURANT; Joan Koch – One (1) free large pizza – PIZZA HUT; Mitchell Kump – one (1) free large pizza, PIZZA HUT; Betty Reible – One (1) free large pizza, PIZZA HUT; Sylvia Batchelder – One (1) free large pizza, PIZZA HUT; Donald Pertzborn – One (1) free large pizza, PIZZA HUT; Bob Hensen – One (1) free large pizza, PIZZA HUT; Liz Fise – One 9” pie, NORSKE NOOK; Tom & Jan Fisher – $15 gift certificate, OCTOPI BREWING; Sue Hansen – $15 gift certificate, OCTOPI BREWING; Sheri Wise – $10 Gift Certificate, CHINA WOK; Aria Nielsen – $10 gift certificate, CHINA WOK
Clement & Marilyn Pittz – one (1) Ultimate Car Wash, MEFFERT’S MOBILE MART; Jan Wischoff – one (1) Ultimate Car Wash, MEFFERT’S MOBILE MART; Jane Simpson – one (1) Ultimate Car Wash, MEFFERT’S MOBILE MART; Lynn Megonigle – one (1) Ultimate Car Wash, MEFFERT’S MOBILE MART; Rod Adler – one (1) Ultimate Car Wash, MEFFERT’S MOBILE MART; Charlotte Wagner – dinner and dessert at Culvers, CULVERS; Tom Grade – dinner and dessert at Culvers, CULVERS; Don Laufenberg – $10 gift card, GOLD NUGGET BAR & GRILL; Ron Williamson – 1 large pizza ($10 value), PAPA MURPHY’S PIZZA; Jon Zimbric –1 large pizza ($10 value), PAPA MURPHY’S PIZZA; Nancy Cleveland – 1 large pizza ($10 value) PAPA MURPHY’S PIZZA; Gabby Endres – 1 large pizza ($10 value) PAPA MURPHY’S PIZZA; Jean Hensen – 1 large pizza ($10 value), PAPA MURPHY’S PIZZA; Mr. & Mrs. Karl Hilker, 1 large pizza ($10 value), PAPA MURPHY’S PIZZA;
Dale Otradovec – 1 large pizza ($10 value), PAPA MURPHY’S PIZZA; Barb Bauer – 1 large pizza ($10 value), PAPA MURPHY’S PIZZA; Jan Plantz – $10 gift certificate for M-N-M’s, M·N·M’s COFFEE HOUSE; George Eslinger – $10 gift Certificate for M-N-M’s, M·N·M’s COFFEE HOUSE; Tom & Jan Fisher – $10 gift card RODESIDE GRILL; Mike Sheets – $10 gift card, RODESIDE GRILL.
