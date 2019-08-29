The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Aug. 29: Mutts on Main Storytime
The Waunakee Public Library, 201 N. Madison St., will present a special Mutts on Main Storytime at 10 a.m. Aug. 29. It will celebrate Waunakee’s love for our best friends, our dogs! Two of the Mutts will be on display in the library and after storytime you’ll have the chance to decorate your own! No registration, all ages.
Aug. 29: Girls’ Basketball 3rd-6th grade evaluations
The Waunakee Youth Girls’ Basketball Program welcomes girls in grades 3rd through 8th grade who attend school within the Waunakee Area School District. Registered 3rd through 6th graders will be evaluated on Thursday, Aug. 29 and at the Middle School Gym (please review your check-in time). There will be a parent meeting with Coach Richter following check-in. Girls will be placed onto teams in early September. Practice starts mid-October. Season starts in November and ends early February. Go to the Youth Developmental tab at www.waunakeebasketball.com for more information and to register. Like us on Facebook to stay connected! Questions? Email waunakeegbb@gmail.com.
Sept. 2: Annual food drive for the Waunakee Food Pantry
There will be a food drive on Labor Day at Piggly Wiggly from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. to collect food donations to support the Waunakee Food Pantry. The Food Pantry is in need of the following items: crackers, spaghetti sauce, jello, condiments like ketchup, mustard, and salad dressings, canned fruit, cereal, toothpaste, shampoo, paper towels, toilet paper and laundry detergent. Your donation will help support those in Waunakee as we head into the fall season.
Sept. 4: Bourbon, Bacon, Cigars
Wauktoberfests Bourbon, Bacon and Cigar tasting is at 6 p.m. Sept. 4 at Lone Girl Brewing. Tickets can be purchased at Neil’s Village Liquor, the Waunakee Chamber or at the door.
Sept. 5: VFW Post 11244 meeting
Waunakee VFW Post 11244 will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, Sept. 5, in the American Legion clubhouse beginning at 7 p.m. Prior to the meeting there will be a cookout. Coals will be ready by 5:45 p.m. Bring your choice of meat, a place setting and a dish to pass. All veterans are welcome. For more information, call Byron Dennison at 849-9414.
Sept. 5: Waunakee FFA Meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will be meet on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 8 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
Sept. 5: Waunakee Memory Cafe
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Cafe on Thursday, Sept. 5, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The Cafe provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. The theme for September is “Hawaiian Paradise.” Maile Pa’alani, a native of Hawaii now living in Madison, will share her native hula – it’s history, purpose, basic motion and will demonstrate various styles of hula. Refreshments will be provided. Further information is available by calling the Waunakee Senior Center at 849-8385.
Sept. 7: Painting without brushes
TheWaunakee Public Library, 201 N. Madison St. will offer a program on painting without brushes, using yarn, straws even a salad spinner. The program is for grades 1+. It will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 7Registration required.
Sept. 8: Heritage Fest
Schumacher Farm Park’s Heritage Fest 2019 will be from noon-5 p.m. Sept. 8 featuring horse-drawn wagon rides through the prairie, threshing demonstrations, fiber arts, cider and sauce making, wood stove cooking and more. New this year will be a tractor show and tractor parade. For more information, call Schumacher Farm Park at (608) 849-4559 or email info@schumacherfarmpark.org.
Sept. 8: FPC’s fall children’s programs begin
Kids can experience FPC’s Nursery (during both services), Kingdom Kids (during both services), Wake Up & Worship (during first service) and Children’s Sunday School (between services 9:50-10:35 a.m.). Register in the education wing or online. Visit the church’s website at myfpc.org for more details. Teachers, students, and educational staff, bring your backpacks to the 8:45 or 10:45 a.m. services on Sunday, Sept. 8 to have them blessed and receive a free bag tag. Questions? Contact Children’s Ministry Director Lori Phelps at lphelps@myfpc.org or (608) 949-9456.
Sept. 8: Punt, Pass, Kick contest
The Knights of Columbus, Fathers William & Christian Nellen Council 6371 of Waunakee in conjunction with the “Wisconsin State Knights of Columbus” invite all boys and girls ages 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 to participate in our Punt, Pass & Kick and Soccer Challenge contest. The contest will be on Sept. 8 at the field behind St. John’s School. Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. with competition set to begin at or around noon. Entry forms and rules, which cover the contest, will be available at registration, or you can contact Gerry Daniels for Punt, Pass & Kick entry forms and rules in advance at gerrytwin02@gmail.com or (608) 320-0721; Erik Hayko for Soccer Challenge entry forms and rules in advance at ehayko@tds.net or (608) 692-3646. There are no fees for any child entering the contest and no equipment required. All contestants should wear tennis shoes as cleats or specialty shoes are not allowed. The KCs will provide all equipment needed. Winners and awards will be announced at the end of the competition. Winners will advance to the next level of district competition.
Sept. 10: Story of the 1965 Monroe state basketball team
The Waunakee Public Library will offer a program titled Never a Doubt: The Story of the 1965 Monroe State Basketball Team on Tuesday, Sept 10 at 7 p.m. In 1965 the Monroe, WI Cheesemakers basketball team, under the guidance of Coach Lee Mitchell, completed an undefeated, 26-0 season, winning the WIAA State High School Championship. Tom Mitchell’s book celebrates the 50th year anniversary of that achievement.
Sept. 11: Wrestlebackers meeting
Waunakee Wrestlebackers monthly meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m. in Room #1115 at the Waunakee High School. Parents and fans supporting wrestlers of all ages are encouraged to attend. Waunakee Wrestlebackers is a booster club promoting the sport of wrestling and raising funds to support youth and high school wrestlers.
Sept. 11: Legion Executive Board meeting
American Legion Post 360 Executive Board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 11.
Sept. 11: Headaches 101: 5 keys to beating the pain
Dr. Kamen Blau, DC, of Apex Chiropractic in Madison, will talk about key foods that trigger headaches, nervous system nutrients that headache sufferers will find helpful and lifestyle changes that will reduce the risk frequent headaches. Dr. Kamen is a graduate of UW-Platteville and the Palmer College of Chiropractic. He is certified in the Torque Release Technique, a procedure that helps to reduce stress and anxiety, improving the sense of well-being. Five-minute appointments from 6:30 to 7 p.m. can be made to assess nervous system imbalances that may be related to headaches, high blood pressure and other issues. Call the Village Center at 850-5992 to reserve a time. The Workshop on Wellness Program will Wednesday, Sept. 11, 7 to 8 p.m. at the lower level of the Waunakee Village Center Workshops on Wellness, offered on the second Wednesday of each month, are jointly sponsored by Waunakee Lions Club and Waunakee Village Center.
Sept. 12: Post 360 meeting
American Legion Post 360 will meet on Sept. 12. Coals will be ready for grilling at 6 p.m. with the general meeting following at 7 p.m.
Sept. 12: Wauktoberfest Wine Tasting
The Wauktoberfest Wine Tasting will be from 6-9 p.m. on the Wauktoberfest grounds at Endres Mfg. Co. To purchase tickets, visit wauktoberfest.com.
Sept. 13-15: Wauktoberfest
Wauktoberfest will be Sept. 13-15 at Endres Mfg., 802 S. Century Ave., Waunakee. The grounds open at 4:30 p.m. Friday with helicopter rides, the Big Squeezey Accordion Band, a Piano Bar and the Pat McCurdy Band. Saturday, it runs from noon-5 p.m. with the Beer Taste from noon-4 p.m. followed by contests and music by the Happy Schnapps Combo from 4-7 p.m. followed by the Cheap Shots from 7-11 p.m. Sunday, the Bob Klinger Band plays, with the Dachshund Dash at 2:30 p.m. and the Mutts on Main Auction at 3:30 p.m. For more information on contests and related events, visit wauktoberfest.com.
