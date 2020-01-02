The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Jan. 2: Waunakee FFA Holiday Dinner
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will gather on Thursday, Jan. 2, at 6:30 p.m. for cocktails followed by dinner at 7 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. Cost is $5 per member and $18 for non-members. The FFA Alumni will also collect food for the Food Pantry this year. For reservations, call Sue Zauner at (608) 219-3152 or email seam4@yahoo.com by Friday, Dec. 27.
Jan. 2: U.S. Census Job Fair
The Waunakee Public Library will host a U.S. Census Job Fair from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2. The U.S. Census is actively hiring workers for Dane County. The fair will show how to apply from an official Census worker. Librarians can help you use the computer to apply online today.
Jan. 2: VFW Post 11244 Meeting
Waunakee VFW Post 11244 will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, Jan. 2, in the American Legion clubhouse beginning at 7 p.m. All veterans are welcome. For more information, call Byron Dennison at 849-9414.
Jan. 3: Jacob Kaltenberg in Concert
Jacob Kaltenberg will be the featured singer in a concert on Friday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m. at the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center. He will be joined by Lisa Borley in several duets and will be accompanied by Lisa Borley and Kristin Brickl. Jacob is a graduate of Waunakee High School who is currently working and performing in New York City. Tickets are available at the Waunakee Senior Center and at Ace Hardware and will be available at the door. Ticket prices are $10 adults and $5 for children. This concert is sponsored by the Friends of Waunakee Performing Arts.
Jan. 8: Independence Through Connections
SAIL – Sharing Active Independent Lives – is a non-profit membership association that helps create opportunities for older adults to connect with one another and have access to vetted services to help them live independently and safely as they age. Members are offered resources to support them in embracing the wonderful opportunities that come our way as we grow older and prepare for the unexpected that present themselves as we age. SAIL offers a “village” model that supports independence. Ann Albert, Executive Director of SAIL, will also share information about other programs that Age Better is working on to enhance the lives of older adults in the Madison area. The program will be Wednesday, Jan. 8, 7 to 8 p.m. at the lower level of the Village Center for this important presentation. Workshops on Wellness are sponsored by Waunakee Lions Club and Waunakee Village Center.
Jan. 9: Waunakee Memory Café
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Café on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The Café provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. The café theme will be Ring in the New Year. Call the Waunakee Senior Center at 849-8385 for more information. Memory Cafés are held the first Thursday (the date was changed for the second Thursday for January only) of each month. If the Waunakee schools are closed due to weather conditions, the café will not be held.
Jan. 10: Legion Fish Fry
On Jan. 10, from 5-8 p.m., American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., Waunakee will have a fish fry. Menu includes deep fried and baked cod, baked potato, French fries, sweet and sour coleslaw, baked beans, rolls, mac and cheese, cookies and coffee, milk or water. Drinks available from the bar. The Dave Austin band will play from 6 to 9 p.m. Adults $12, children 5-10 years old is $5 and under 5 years old free.
Jan. 11: Register to Vote
The Waunakee Public Library will host a register to vote program Jan. 11 from 10 a.m.-noon. Are you registered to vote at your current address? If you have moved since last voting, or have never registered to vote, volunteers with the League of Women Voters of Dane County will help get you registered. Bring your Wisconsin Driver License / ID or proof of residence. Information about Voter ID and absentee voting will also be available.
Jan. 11: Author Visit: ’From Borsch to Burgers’
Ruslana Westerlund, author of “From Borsch to Burgers,” will be at the Waunakee Public Library at 1 p.m. Jan. 11. Dr. Westerlund was born, raised and educated in Ukraine and emigrated in 1995. She will share a few stories from her Soviet childhood, as well as her Upper Midwestern cultural and linguistic observations.
Jan. 16: Legion Auxiliary potluck, meeting
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), William Lansing Unit 360, will hold a potluck supper, followed by its regular monthly meeting, on Thursday, Jan. 6, at the Post, 417 E Main St. A social hour at 5:30 p.m. will precede the potluck supper at 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Lasagne will be served and those attending are asked to bring a dish to pass. In addition, the members will collect donations for the Wm. S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital Wish List. Anyone interested in learning about the ALA and its service to veterans and the community is welcome to attend. ALA membership is open to spouses and widows of America’s military veterans, as well as mothers, sisters, children and grandchildren of veterans. For more information, call (608) 628-2530 or send a message to hockey4devon@hotmail.com.
Jan. 16: Friends of the Library meeting
The Friends of the Waunakee Public Library will meet on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m. in Community Hall at the public library. Election of 2020-22 officers is on the agenda. Also, details regarding our upcoming New Perennial Sale and our participation in the Local Author Showcase (Feb. 22) and the Wellness & Energy Fair (March 28) will be shared. Everyone is welcome!
Jan. 17: St. Peter Fish Fry
St. Peter Parish at Hwy. K in Ashton will serve a family style fish fry from 5-8 p.m. Jan. 17 in the school hall. Carry-outs will be available.
Jan. 17: Family Game Night
The community is invited to bring new Christmas games or old family favorites for an evening of games, fun, and food at Arboretum School Cafeteria on Friday, Jan. 17, from 6:30-8 p.m. This free community event is sponsored by Crossroads United Methodist Church.
Jan. 22: Neighborhood Listening Session
Waunakee Village President Chris Zellner will host a neighborhood listening session at Arboretum Elementary School from 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 22. Listening sessions are held several times throughout the year at different locations. Anyone is welcome to attend. The purpose of these sessions is to give village residents the opportunity to meet informally with Village President Chris Zellner and members of the village’s management team to discuss issues and ask questions. Anyone unable to att4end but who has something to discuss can contact Village Administrator Todd Schmidt at (608) 850-5227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.