On Oct. 4, Gallery Night will come to Waunakee, thanks to the time-stacking photographs of Waunakee artist Mark Weller and the Access Wisconsin location at 1113 Stephenson Lane.
In addition to Weller’s art, the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art event in Waunakee will also feature the paintings of painter Issis Macias, who works in acrylic.
Weller has been shooting photographs for many years, starting with the challenge of the Milky Way and the Northern Lights from the Apostle Islands. When he spoke at the Waunakee Rotary Club on Sept. 26, he said as an astro-photographer, he would marvel at the beautify of the stars.
“You see a pinpoint of light that starts at a vast, vast distance from where you are,” he said.
Separated by light years away, the star you gaze at may not even exist any longer when you see it, he said.
Weller has long been fascinated about the concept of time.
“I was wondering, how does that perhaps work with photography and art?” he said.
What we see is three dimensional, with height, width and depth.
“What I’m trying to do with my photographs is infuse the fourth dimension,” Weller said, referring to time.
He showed several of his photographs, including one titled “Summer from a Hilltop,” taken from Bong Road. There he took 100 exposure of the same view separated by one to five seconds, then compressed them all into one.
The technique allows the final product to take on the effect of a painting.
While stationary objects such as buildings and trees appear as is, one can almost detect movement in clouds and tall grass. Weller’s photographs are large – about 5 by 3 feet – and you can detect the texture in that movement.
Weller then pursued a more impressionist genre. Instead of photographing from a tripod, he hand-held his camera. Inspired by Claude Monet, considered to be the father of impressionism, he visited Giverny, France, and photographed some of the subjects of his paintings. He hired a driver to take him to Monet’s home, and was able to get to the pond area where Monet had painted in the 1880s.
“It was my nod to the great Claude Monet,” he said.
In July, Weller visited Iceland to photograph some of the glaciers now in peril.
He moved into his third genre, abstract photography recently. In addition to holding the camera with his hand, he moves the camera while shooting the series of photographs. He used this technique to capture the geyser at Yellowstone National Park.
Weller has sold several of his pieces. Sixty percent of his clients are corporate, and he believes this is a trend.
“I think the value of art, particularly in the workplace, it tells your clients and customers...what you value, your level of sophistication, and it tells who are,” he said.
Often, individuals at those corporations will contact Mark to purchase art for their private use.
Weller encourages the community to stop by Access Wisconsin during Gallery Night, which runs from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 4.
This is the third year Waunakee has had a stop in the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s Gallery Night.
“This is the creative economy, and we are doing what we do to put Waunakee on the map,” Weller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.