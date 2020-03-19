The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event. PRECAUTIONS TAKEN DURING THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IS CAUSING MANY EVENTS TO BE CANCELED.
March 19: Biz & Bevs
The Chamber of Commerce’s Biz & Bevs networking event will be March 19 from 4-6 p.m. at the newly remodeled Mr. Brews Taphouse. Attendees are now asked to reserve a space. Visit waunakeechamber.com.
March 19: Legion Auxiliary Birthday Dinner
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit of William Lansing Post 360 will host its annual American Legion Birthday Dinner March 19 at the Post, 417 E. Main St. Cocktails will be at 5:30 followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Auxiliary members are asked to bring salad or pie. Reservations are requested by March 12 and can be made by calling (608) 628-2430. The Auxiliary and Legion will meet separately after sinner. For more information about the American Legion Auxiliary, call (608) 628-2530.
March 20: American Red Cross Blood Drive
The next American Red Cross Blood Drive sponsored by the Waunakee Ecumenical Board will be from noon-5 p.m. March 20 at the First Presbyterian Church, 5783 Hwy. Q. For an appointment, call (800) GiveLife.
March 24: St. Mary of the Lake Bingo Night
St. Mary of the Lake will hold the final bingo night for 2020 on Tuesday, March 24. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for refreshments, and bingo begins at 7 p.m. Prizes range from $25 to $100 per game. 50-50 raffle during intermission. For more information, visit www.stjb.org, find St. Mary of the Lake, Westport WI, on Facebook, or call 849-5121, ext. 136. St. Mary of the Lake is located at 5460 Mary Lake Road, just off Hwy M.
March 28: Scouting for Food
Boy Scout Troop 46 and Cub Scout Pack 46 will be placing flyers on front doors to collect for the Waunakee Food Pantry. (Donations will be picked up April 4.) Waunakee donated over 4,500 pounds last year. The Pantry’s wish list includes pancake mix and syrup, cereal, canned meat, canned fruit, boxed potatoes, snacks, flour, sugar, oil, coffee, tea, shampoo, soap, toilet paper, and deodorant.
March 28: Better Angels organizational meeting
The Waunakee Better Angels Alliance will hold an organizational meeting on Saturday, March 28, at the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, 208 S. Century Avenue, Waunakee, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The purpose of Better Angels is to encourage and facilitate difficult conversations across the divide of politics, religion and other areas of profound disagreement – not to change minds, but to provide a safe place for deeper understanding of our friends and neighbors. Members, potential members and all interested individuals are invited to attend.
April 4: Scouting for Food
Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts will collect non-perishable food and personal care item donations for the Waunakee Food Pantry on April 4. Residents are asked to place bags outside of their front door visible from the street by 9 a.m. The scouts collected over 4,500 pounds of food last year.
April 7: Dining for the Community Band
The Waunakee Community Band will host a Culver’s Share Evening Tuesday, April 7, from 5 until 8 p.m. Family, friends and neighbors can dine in or carryout some of Culver’s food and help support the Waunakee Community Band in celebrating its 35th year of making music for the community.
