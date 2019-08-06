The Waunakee Whirlwinds 4-H club has selected Alyssa Beery as a recipient of the participation award. She will receive $145 for her five years of membership in 4-H. In 4-H, Alyssa served as club president, vice president, secretary, and historian. She was very active in photography, videography, art and creative writing projects. Alyssa has served as a Dane County 4-H Camp Counselor for three years. Alyssa also participated in many of the club's community service projects that support the Waunakee area community.
Alyssa Beery is the daughter of Chad and Amy Beery. She graduated from Waunakee High School and plans to attend St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin. She will be majoring in Spanish and Political Science Double Major. She will also be minoring in French.
In addition to 4-H, Alyssa was very involved in plays and musicals throughout middle school and high school, and has also served as a Performing Arts Center Volunteer.
“I feel my greatest growth has been in leadership. Every year that I have been in the club, I have had a leadership role.” Beery said, “I believe that 4-H has positively benefited me and that I have helped my community.”
