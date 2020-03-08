Artists in Waunakee and the surrounding region looking to hone their craft can participate in a program not only to showcase their work, but also receive a critique.
This spring, Waunakee will be a host to the Wisconsin Regional Art Program, or WRAP, which offers art exhibitions in communities throughout the state mainly for students, non-professionals and new and emerging artists. Other WRAP events are also taking place at communities around the state.
In addition to a two-week exhibit at the Waunakee Public Library’s History Hall, Waunakee’s WRAP will offer a workshop day, wherein a professional artist will give a demonstration of their work.
Students and emerging artists who participate in the WRAP program will also have their work critiqued by Joyce Bromley, curator of Gallery 800 on University Bay Drive in Madison. Bromley is also a docent at the Chazen Museum. She will judge the pieces, choosing those to be entered into a state exhibit later in the year in Wausau. Prizes will also be awarded.
According to Kylie West, executive assistant with the Village of Waunakee and WRAP co-coordinator, Bromley will talk to each of the artists and explain her reasons for selecting their work for the state exhibit.
Artists whose works are not chosen will also gain from the experience, West said.
“You’re going to hear from a judge about why your piece wasn’t chosen and what you can do, how you can take your art from something you’re doing at home,” West said.
The intent is to reach out to artists looking to advance their talents.
Waunakee artists have been represented in the WRAP program in the past. Renowned Wisconsin artist Lois Ireland, a Waunakee native whose early paintings comprised a 2015 exhibit at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, participated in the very first WRAP event in 1940.
West said Village Administrator and Economic Development Director Todd Schmidt was interested in hosting the WRAP event, particularly since a Waunakee resident had participated in the first one.
“It really draws Waunakee itself into the spotlight,” West said, adding that before the new library was built, the Senior Center was the only place to display artwork from community members.
The WRAP program is available to all types of artists – sculptors, painters and photographers, West said. Artists can submit up to two pieces. All pieces must be original – not created during a paint night or other guided activity – and must have been completed within the prior two years. Artists will be asked to bring their own tabletop easels for display.
The deadline for artists to enter is April 22. Details and registration information can be found at www.go.wisc.edu/WRAP. Anyone with questions can contact Kylie West at (608) 850-2181 or by email at administrator@waunakee.com.
Participating artists will then drop off their work Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An artists’ reception will take place from 4-7 p.m. May 1, and the coordinators hope to have Lois Ireland Zwettler attend as the special guest.
A workshop for participants and the community will be offered on May 16 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and the exhibit will be on display at the library for the full two weeks.
