Several Waunakee area authors will appear at the Waunakee Public Library on Feb. 22 for a local author showcase.
From 1-3 p.m., the authors will be available to discuss their writing prompts, inspirations and more. Books will be available for purchase, and refreshments will be provided. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
Authors attending will include Ruslana Westerlund, Rob Westerlund, Jerry McGinley, Katia Bymers, Benedict Di Salvo (Sicilian Loves), Roger Bindl (Bindl Productions), David Benjamin, Rose Bingham, Terri Sorg (Heart Fairy Books), George Morrison, Kathy Collins, Bev Davis (Great Gray, Exceeding "No Expectations") Holly Tierney-Bedord, Jim Malone, Rex A. Owens, Scott Spoolman Kristin A. Oakley, Tracey S. Phillips, Jo Ann Daly Carr, Rob Zaleski, Patricia Skalka and Gay Strandemo (The Yule Boys).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.