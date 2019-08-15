The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Aug. 17: Post 481 ‘Marathon’
It is that time of year to gear up, start exercising your legs and get out your running shoes for the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 481 Annual .01K marathon on Aug. 17 starting at 2 p.m., race at 3 p.m. If you have a dog you would like to race, that is at 3:30. The fun and run is $12, for race entry, a T-shirt for $20, food is $7. Music by Bird Trax will be provides. Proceeds go to Wisconsin veterans programs. The post is located at river road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor”s liquor Store
Aug. 18: Pancakes & Planes
One of America’s great freedoms, the freedom of flight, will be celebrated at the Waunakee Airport’s annual fly-in, drive-in breakfast on Aug. 18 sponsored by the Waunakee Airport and Pilots Association. This Waunakee tradition runs from 7:30-noon with a breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs, pork sausage, beverage and more for $8 (adults) and $5 (children 12 and under). Airpline rides with a view of the Madison area will be available with a suggested donation of $35 per person. The community is invited and encouraged to share the love for aviation. The airport, at S. Division Street and Woodland Drive, is celebrating its 72nd year.
Aug. 19: Seed Saving
A program on Seed Saving will be offered Monday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at the new Waunakee Public Library, 201 N. Madison St. A certified Master Gardener Volunteer from the Dane Co. UW-Extension will focus on saving vegetable seeds, as well as many flower varieties that can also be saved. Load up with techniques for seed saving that will keep your family involved in the process all summer long.
Aug. 21: Chalk Walk
The sixth annual Chalk Walk Celebration will run from 2-11 p.m. at Waunakee Village Park with sidewalk chalk art, followed by a dance party at 5 p.m. and the colorful chalk walk at 6 p.m. and ending with a move in the park at dusk. Concessions and pizza will be available. To register, call (608) 850-5992.
Aug. 22: Giant Steps: 50th anniversary of the moon landing
The new Waunakee Public Library, 201 N. Madison St., will present a program titled Giant Steps: 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 6:30 p.m. Fifty years ago on July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong took “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind” as the Apollo 11 astronauts accomplished the first moon landing. John Heasley, astronomy educator with Driftless Stargazing LLC, will recount the story and discoveries of humans’ first journey to the moon.
Aug. 23: Touchdown Club Tailgate
The Waunakee Touchdown Club will host the annual tailgate for all Touchdown Club members Friday, Aug. 23, beginning at 5 p.m. The tailgate will be held in the High School parking lot directly behind the field. It will offer food and fun prior to the game. Not a member? Not a problem… you can sign up at the tailgate or visit our website at www.waunakeefootball.com
Aug. 23: Touchdown Club Food Pantry Drive
The Warrior Football players will host a food and soap drive to benefit the Waunakee Food Pantry. Please bring a non-perishable food item, personal hygiene item, household cleaning/laundry item, or diapers to the “drive” area at the football tailgate on Aug. 23.
Aug. 24: Girls’ swim team car wash
The Waunakee High School girls’ swim team will host a car wash on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 1-4 p.m. at Weaver Auto Parts in Waunakee. All funds raised will be donated to the WHS Girls’ Swim Team Booster Club.
Aug. 25: Post 481/SAL omelet breakfast
American Legion Post 481 with the Sons of the American Legion will serve variety of items to fill omelet breakfasts from 8 a.m. until noon. Options are eggs, mushrooms, ham, green peppers, onions, cheddar cheese. Also serving toast, sausage, hash browns. Drinks include coffee, milk, juice. Price is just $9. Full bar available. Located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.
Aug. 26: F Grand Canyon National Park
The new Waunakee Public Library, 201 N. Madison St., will present a program titled Find Your Park: Grand Canyon National Park on Monday, Aug. 26, at 6:30 p.m. Join REI as we help you unlock the vastness of Grand Canyon National Park and discover the best spots to recreate in, providing first-hand knowledge to help you enjoy one of the Southwest’s treasured places. Discover the beauty and the amazing adventures you can plan for and experience both in the Grand Canyon and throughout the park.
Aug. 27: Author Visit: Jim Anderson
The new Waunakee Public Library, 201 N. Madison St., will present author Jim Anderson on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. After this 51-year-old runner set a lofty goal, his quest to run a marathon in every state merged with America’s rich history. Told he was too old to run a marathon in every state, Jim Anderson laced up his running shoes and took on the challenge. Twelve years later, he completed his goal and gained a unique appreciation for our nation and its history.
Aug. 28: Cripple Creek Cloggers
The Cripple Creek Cloggers will present a program at the new Waunakee Public Library, 201 N. Madison St., at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28. The public will have an opportunity to learn more about the club and their beginner classes that are held at the Waunakee High School beginning in September. The club’s exhibition group will be performing several of their high-energy routines and offering a short lesson to get your feet moving. Open to ages 8+ with no experience or equipment necessary.
Sept. 2: Annual food drive for the Waunakee Food Pantry
There will be a food drive on Labor Day at Piggly Wiggly from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. to collect food donations to support the Waunakee Food Pantry. The Food Pantry is in need of the following items: crackers, spaghetti sauce, jello, condiments like ketchup, mustard, and salad dressings, canned fruit, cereal, toothpaste, shampoo, paper towels, toilet paper and laundry detergent. Your donation will help support those in Waunakee as we head into the fall season.
Sept. 5: Waunakee FFA Meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will be meet on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 8 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.