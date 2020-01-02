Fred Ziegler sits at ease for an interview as comfortably as if he were sitting playing a game of Sheepshead. As soon becomes clear, his is an equally contented life amid family, among friends and steeped in Waunakee’s farm community.
Ziegler related, “My mother was raised on Meffert Road. And my dad’s home farm is on Hwy. 12 before you get to Schneider Road.”
His father and six brothers all took up farming around Ashton and Waunakee. He summed up, “There’s a lot of Zieglers around here.”
Ziegler’s parents, Albin and Dorothy, farmed off Woodland Drive. Today his suburban home sits on some of about 60 of those acres on between Ripp Park and the Intermediate School turned into residences some 20 years ago.
When he was a boy, his family raised cows, hogs and chickens. He remembered first managing a tractor around age 8.
“It didn’t have power brakes. It didn’t have power steering. So it was a bugger to turn the wheel,” he said.
“Most of the kids in my class of ’65 were farm kids,” he said.
He attended St. John’s and then Waunakee High School when it was still on South Street. Everything around here was smaller back then.
“Fifth Street was the end of the world,” smiled Ziegler.
“I liked the life. I liked animals. Never gave it a lot of thought. When I was 16, my dad asked me if I wanted to farm and I said, ‘Yes, I did,” he said.
Over the next few years Ziegler juggled service in the Wisconsin National Guard with settling on his own family farm.
Shirley Ballweg was two years younger. She lived on the other side of town and stood with the other girls across the room from the boys during high school dances. He laughed as he described his approach.
“I was shy. I would go up and kick her foot and ask her to dance,” he said.
It must have worked. The two were married in 1968. Ziegler stressed family farming was and is a joint venture.
“The wives quit their jobs. Went to the farms. Did whatever it took. Did the bookkeeping. Brought meals to the fields,” he said.
Ziegler was asked what he is proudest of.
“Our family. We’ve got three great kids. Three great spouses. Great grandkids. I guess our heritage in this town. Zieglers have been here awhile,” he said.
Their children, Tammy, Craig and Shane, all still live in Waunakee. Though “retired”, Ziegler finds himself farming with Craig most days.
“I have to have something to do. We are so blessed. We have a son that farms with us. And we have a grandson that’s coming into farming. So we have three generations working together,” he said.
For about the past 20 years, Fred and Shirley have also been working together with other farm families and local ag-related businesses in the FFA Alumni Association. According to Ziegler, with the school district focused on preparing the students for college, there didn’t seem to be room in the curriculum for ag-related career training. It was to the point where they were going to clear out the ag classroom.
The Alumni continues to be active, raising funds through serving the lunch for Statz’s Open House, concessions at the Toy Tractor Show, grilled cheese stand at the Lodi Fair and participating in the Super Raffle. It helps send students to the FFA National Convention and the Washington Conference. The Alumni also helped with planning and funding the new greenhouse along with buying computers for the classrooms.
Ziegler marveled that Waunakee now employs three ag teachers. He praised the teachers for all they do for students and the community.
“I think most people don’t realize all the careers that the ag program encompasses and the doors that are opened,” he said.
Ziegler likes to travel and to drive when he does. His wife is used to his habit of stopping to satisfy his curiosity.
“If there’s something along the road that I want to find out about, I will pull in and ask,” he said. On a recent drive across South Dakota, he stopped at the local implement dealer to learn how they harvest the vast sunflower crop grown in the area.
Ziegler participates in a longstanding, weekly Sheepshead game (“eight guys, seven handed”) that gathers is his detached garage during the summer. The last thing he said was that his story is really that of the community around him.
“To single one person out, it’s not right. The farmers of Waunakee are all private businessmen, but they would help one another to no end,” he said.
