The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Jan. 9: Boys’ Youth Lacrosse registration
Waunakee Boys Youth Lacrosse registration is open for team levels U8, U10, U12, and U14 through Feb. 24. For more information, please visit www.waunakeelax.org.
Jan. 9: Waunakee Memory Café
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Café on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The Café provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. The café theme will be Ring in the New Year. Call the Waunakee Senior Center at 849-8385 for more information. Memory Cafés are held the first Thursday (the date was changed for the second Thursday for January only) of each month. If the Waunakee schools are closed due to weather conditions, the café will not be held.
Jan. 10: Legion Fish Fry
On Jan. 10, from 5-8 p.m., American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., Waunakee will have a fish fry. Menu includes deep fried and baked cod, baked potato, French fries, sweet and sour coleslaw, baked beans, rolls, mac and cheese, cookies and coffee, milk or water. Drinks available from the bar. The Dave Austin band will play from 6 to 9 p.m. Adults $12, children 5-10 years old is $5 and under 5 years old free.
Jan. 11: Register to Vote
The Waunakee Public Library will host a register to vote program Jan. 11 from 10 a.m.-noon. Are you registered to vote at your current address? If you have moved since last voting, or have never registered to vote, volunteers with the League of Women Voters of Dane County will help get you registered. Bring your Wisconsin Driver License / ID or proof of residence. Information about Voter ID and absentee voting will also be available.
Jan. 11: Author Visit: ’From Borsch to Burgers’
Ruslana Westerlund, author of “From Borsch to Burgers,” will be at the Waunakee Public Library at 1 p.m. Jan. 11. Dr. Westerlund was born, raised and educated in Ukraine and emigrated in 1995. She will share a few stories from her Soviet childhood, as well as her Upper Midwestern cultural and linguistic observations.
Jan. 14: Movie Matinee: “Downton Abbey”
The Waunakee Public Library’s Movie Matinee will feature Downton Abbey in the library’s cozy Living Room at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 14.
Jan. 14: Waunakee Whirlwinds 4-H
The Waunakee Whirlwinds 4-H meeting will be Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Waunakee Village Center. Anyone interested in finding out more about the Waunakee Whirlwinds or 4-H are welcome to come to our meeting.
Jan. 15: Wauna Talk MS
Wauna Talk, a start-up support group for those with MS, will meet from 9:15-10:30 a.m. Jan. 15 in the Waunakee Public Library’s Living Room. Hosted by Ann Lewandowski and Laura Sowinski, the group will be for those with questions about living with MS, care partners and others eager to connect, learn and share. For more information, email annlewandowski@ymail.com or hello@laurasowinski.com.
Jan. 16: Legion Auxiliary potluck, meeting
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), William Lansing Unit 360, will hold a potluck supper, followed by its regular monthly meeting, on Thursday, Jan. 6, at the Post, 417 E Main St. A social hour at 5:30 p.m. will precede the potluck supper at 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Lasagne will be served and those attending are asked to bring a dish to pass. In addition, the members will collect donations for the Wm. S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital Wish List. Anyone interested in learning about the ALA and its service to veterans and the community is welcome to attend. ALA membership is open to spouses and widows of America’s military veterans, as well as mothers, sisters, children and grandchildren of veterans. For more information, call (608) 628-2530 or send a message to hockey4devon@hotmail.com.
Jan. 16: Friends of the Library meeting
The Friends of the Waunakee Public Library will meet on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m. in Community Hall at the public library. Election of 2020-22 officers is on the agenda. Also, details regarding our upcoming New Perennial Sale and our participation in the Local Author Showcase (Feb. 22) and the Wellness & Energy Fair (March 28) will be shared. Everyone is welcome!
Jan. 17: St. Peter Fish Fry
St. Peter Parish at Hwy. K in Ashton will serve a family style fish fry from 5-8 p.m. Jan. 17 in the school hall. Carry-outs will be available.
Jan. 17: Westport American Legion Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve a variety of fish and shrimp dinners from 5 to 8 p.m. while supporting local veteran programs. Choose from baked or deep fried cod, a large walleye fillet, deep fried jumbo shrimp and shrimp scampi. Dinners include coleslaw, beans, bread, choice of potato or steamed vegetables, coleslaw and coffee and start at just $9. Full bar available. Carry-outs always welcomed. The Post is located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.
Jan. 17: Family Game Night
The community is invited to bring new Christmas games or old family favorites for an evening of games, fun, and food at Arboretum School Cafeteria on Friday, Jan. 17, from 6:30-8 p.m. This free community event is sponsored by Crossroads United Methodist Church.
Jan. 18: Robotics & Electronics Day
The Waunakee Public Library will host a Robotics and Electronics Day at 1 p.m. Jan. 18 to explore Lego Mindstorms, Spheros and Snap Circuits. This is a drop-in program. Caregivers are encouraged to come throughout the hour. Grades 1+.
Jan. 20: St. John Piecemakers meeting
Important Notice on NEW MEETING TIME: The Piecemakers Quilt Club will meet Jan 20 at noon to 2 p.m. in St. John’s Gathering Room, 209 South St. If you wish to join our club you can call Gerry Olson at 849-9279 or Doris Ast at 849-5482 for more information. The club serves the community through the comfort of quilts.
Jan. 22: Neighborhood Listening Session
Waunakee Village President Chris Zellner will host a neighborhood listening session at Arboretum Elementary School from 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 22. Listening sessions are held several times throughout the year at different locations. Anyone is welcome to attend. The purpose of these sessions is to give village residents the opportunity to meet informally with Village President Chris Zellner and members of the village’s management team to discuss issues and ask questions. Anyone unable to att4end but who has something to discuss can contact Village Administrator Todd Schmidt at (608) 850-5227.
Jan. 26: Rollerskating at St. John’s
The Knights of Columbus will host rollerskating for all students in grades K-7 and their family members on Sunday, Jan. 26 in the St. John’s School gym from 2 to 4 p.m. with doors opening at 1:45 p.m. Admission is $3. Bring your own roller blades/skates or they can be rented for $1. Refreshments will be sold. This event is open to all families in the Waunakee community.
Jan. 26: KC’s Pancake Breakfast
The Knights of Columbus Council 6371 of Waunakee will host a pancake break-fast on Sunday Jan. 26, at Saint John’s School at 113. E. 3rd St. Serving will be from 8 a.m. to noon. The breakfast will feature blueberry and regular pancakes, scrambled eggs, hash brown patties, sausage links, sliced ham, juice, coffee and milk. The breakfast starts Catholic Schools Week at Saint John’s. Come for breakfast and stay for the Open House.
