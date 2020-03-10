The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
March 11 or 12: Hunter Education Registration
Registration and pick-up of class materials for the Hunter Education class will take place from 6-8 p.m. March 11 or 12 at the Waunakee Village Center, 333 S. Madison St. Email cola1119@gmail.com to reserve a spot or with questions. Space is limited to the first 50 students. Students must attend the registration in person, and minors need a parent or guardian to sign the registration forms. A Wisconsin DNR Customer ID number is required to complete registration. Call (888) 936-7463 to obtain your ID number. The Hunter Education class will be held at the Dane County Range on Hwy. 19 from 6-9 p.m. March 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 28, and to 3 p.m. March 29. For more information, call Heather Fiess at (608) 443-6675.
March 12: Covered Bridges in the Upper Midwest
The Waunakee Public Library will present Dave Mossner’s photographs and stories of covered bridges in the upper midwest Tuesday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m.
March 13: St. Peter Parish Fish Fry
St. Peter Parish at Hwy. K in Ashton will serve a family-style fish fry from 5-8 p.m. March 13. Carry-outs will be available.
March 13: STEAM Day
Madison Country Day School, 5606 River Road, Westport, will host a free story, snack and STEAM event for children ages 3-6 Friday, March 13, from 9-10 a.m. Children will listen to a story, have a snack and participate in a STEAM project. STEAM is a future-focused approach to learning that incorporates science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. Reservations are due by March 11. Visit https://bit.ly/2SejWBu or contact Keri Allard at kallard@madisoncountryday.org.
March 14: Author Visit Louis Endres Moore
Louis Endres Moore will be at the Waunakee Public Library Saturday, March 14, at 1 p.m. For 57 years, Alfred Endres told his family he had been a barber, chauffeur, and translator in World War II. Following the death of his wife, Alfred quietly started sharing a glimpse into his actual wartime experiences. Intensely researched and thoroughly human, the book “Alfred” compiles a lifetime panorama of one infantryman who never wanted a part in the war but accepted it.
March 14: Pi Day
The Pi Day Pie Sale, sponsored by the Friends of the Waunakee Library, will be at the new library at 201 N. Madison Street. It will feature homemade pies of various types for sale in the main lobby of the library on Saturday, March 14, starting at 10 a.m. All pies are donated by Friends members and other library patrons. Pies need to be delivered to the library any time before 3 p.m. on Friday, March 13. Please pick up a covered pie pan near the Coffee Bar at the library during regular hours the week of March 9. Volunteers will decorate each pie with ribbon before the sale. Cost will be $15 per pie. All proceeds go to the library for programs, materials, and activities.
March 16: Perennial orders due
Orders for new perennial plants from the Friends of Waunakee Public Library are due by Monday, March 16. Order forms are available at the library and can be downloaded from the library’s website: www.waupl.org. All plants are locally and professionally grown, winter hardy, in 3-1/2” pots, and cost $3.25 each. Pick up your order on Saturday, May 2 between 10 a.m. and noon at 401 Doral Court. Call 849-9224 if you have a question.
March 16: Wilderness Survival Training
For teens and preteens, it is Hunger Games Spring Break at the Waunakee Public Library. You have a few days in the Training Center for wilderness survival training station to prepare on March 16 at 2 p.m.
March 17: St. Peter Parish Fish Fry
St. Peter Parish at Hwy. K in Ashton will serve a family style fish fry from 5-8 p.m. March 17 in the school hall. Carry-outs will be available.
March 19: Biz & Bevs
The Chamber of Commerce’s Biz & Bevs networking event will be March 19 from 4-6 p.m. at the newly remodeled Mr. Brews Taphouse. Attendees are now asked to reserve a space. Visit waunakeechamber.com.
March 19: Legion Auxiliary Birthday Dinner
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit of William Lansing Post 360 will host its annual American Legion Birthday Dinner March 19 at the Post, 417 E. Main St. Cocktails will be at 5:30 followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Auxiliary members are asked to bring salad or pie. Reservations are requested by March 12 and can be made by calling (608) 628-2430. The Auxiliary and Legion will meet separately after sinner. For more information about the American Legion Auxiliary, call (608) 628-2530.
March 20: Blessed Trinity fish fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will host a fish fry at St. Michael’s Church, 109 S. Military Rd., Dane, on Friday, March 20. Serving will be buffet style from 5-8 p.m. Carry outs will be available.
March 20: Legion Post 481 Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve fish and shrimp dinners from 5 to 8 p.m. while supporting local veteran programs. Choose from baked or deep fried cod a large walleye fillet, deep fried jumbo shrimp and shrimp scampi. Dinner include coleslaw, beans, bread, choice of potato or steamed vegetables, cookie and coffee and start at just $9. Full bar available. Carry outs always welcomed. Located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.
March 20: American Red Cross Blood Drive
The next American Red Cross Blood Drive sponsored by the Waunakee Ecumenical Board will be from noon-5 p.m. March 20 at the First Presbyterian Church, 5783 Hwy. Q. For an appointment, call (800) GiveLife.
March 23: Ben Cameron performance
A musical performance from musician William Z. Villain (aka) Benjamin W. Cameron, whose unique style of singing and fingerpicking has taken him all over the U.S. and to Europe. Employing a 9-string modified resonator guitar, a 1930s Chicago-made parlor guitar, percussion loops, and the occasional story, a wild and otherworldly performance is conjured. The performance will be at 6:30 p.m. March 23 for all ages with free admission.
March 24: St. Mary of the Lake Bingo Night
St. Mary of the Lake will hold the final bingo night for 2020 on Tuesday, March 24. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for refreshments, and bingo begins at 7 p.m. Prizes range from $25 to $100 per game. 50-50 raffle during intermission. For more information, visit www.stjb.org, find St. Mary of the Lake, Westport WI, on Facebook, or call 849-5121, ext. 136. St. Mary of the Lake is located at 5460 Mary Lake Road, just off Hwy M.
March 28: Spaghetti Dinner
The Waunakee/Westport Knights of Columbus will host a spaghetti dinner March 28 from 4:30-7 p.m. at St. John the Baptist School, 114 E. Third St. Meal includes spaghetti, homemade meatballs, salad vegetable, bread and apple crisp, with gluten-free options. Carry-outs will b available. Funds with help with school kitchen upgrades.
March 28: Scouting for Food
Boy Scout Troop 46 and Cub Scout Pack 46 will be placing flyers on front doors to collect for the Waunakee Food Pantry. (Donations will be picked up April 4.) Waunakee donated over 4,500 pounds last year. The Pantry’s wish list includes pancake mix and syrup, cereal, canned meat, canned fruit, boxed potatoes, snacks, flour, sugar, oil, coffee, tea, shampoo, soap, toilet paper, and deodorant.
March 28: Better Angels organizational meeting
The Waunakee Better Angels Alliance will hold an organizational meeting on Saturday, March 28, at the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, 208 S. Century Avenue, Waunakee, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The purpose of Better Angels is to encourage and facilitate difficult conversations across the divide of politics, religion and other areas of profound disagreement – not to change minds, but to provide a safe place for deeper understanding of our friends and neighbors. Members, potential members and all interested individuals are invited to attend.
