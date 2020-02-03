The author and illustrator of about 60 books written for children and young adults will visit the Waunakee Public Library Feb. 15 to share his passion for storytelling and art.
Kevin Henkes, recipient of the American Library Association's 2020 Children’s Literature Legacy Award, along with the Caldecott Award and others, will read from his latest book, “Penny and Her Sled.”
Local librarians seem excited for the event and say his books appeal to readers of all ages.
A Madison resident, Henkes has created what Jean Elvekrog, who was the librarian at St. John’s School, calls “a literary mice universe” with enduring characters.
Elvekrog also praised his artwork.
“His whimsical illustrations – you just fall in love with them,” she said.
While the stories in his books for young children may be simple, the themes are less so.
Elvekrog notes that “Penny and Her Sled” has an unpredictable ending as the character waits for snow to fall.
“Waiting, patience and adaptability are the underlying messages,” she said.
Asked what about his works appeals to children, Elvekrog said the day-to-day feel is relatable.
“Parents love the books, too. There’s a lot of adult humor,” Elvekrog added, comparing the experience to “Sesame Street.”
Brittany Gitzlaff, youth-services director at the Waunakee Public Library, said Henkes’ visit is causing a lot of excitement. Announcement of it was made during Storytime at the library with the kids and met with a collective gasp, she said.
“People can’t believe an author of that caliber will be in Waunakee. He’s known worldwide,” she said.
After reading his book, “Penny and Her Sled,” Henkes will show a PowerPoint demonstration of his techniques, then draw and offer drawing tips for the kids.
One of Gitzlaff’s favorite books for middle grade children is “The Year of Billy Miller,” she said, calling it “the sweetest story.”
“It’s a good recommendation for boys,” she added, noting it contains life lessons for being a kind person. She often recommends the book to parents who want their children to stay away from violence.
The familiar characters in his books, the mice such as Lilly and Wemberly, are also appealing.
“It’s like real little kid’s emotion,” Gitzlaff said, recalling “Julius, Baby of the World,” wherein Lilly is so angry about getting a little brother.
Gitzlaff had her own experience with one of the characters, she recalled. Just out of graduate school, at her first major job at the Fitchburg library, Gitzlaff helped run the community’s back-to-school event.
“One of my coworkers was dressed up as Lilly and her plastic purse,” she remembered.
With the costume mask so large, her coworker was unable to see, so Gitzlaff had to maneuver her from behind.
“So clearly I remember thinking, this is my job as a librarian. I get to be the handler for Lilly,” she said.
In his acceptance speech when receiving the Caldecott award for “Kitten’s First Moon,” Henkes explains his writing process and remembers at the age of 19, going to New York to meet with the editor of Green Willow Press, who signed him right away and continues to be his publisher to this day under the new owner, Harper Collins.
About his process, he said, “I’ve always been drawn to picture books for the youngest child. I love their simplicity and their poetic nature.”
Henkes will appear at the Waunakee Public Library from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 15. An author signing will follow the program, and his books will be available for purchase.
