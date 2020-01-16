The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Jan. 16: Boys’ Youth Lacrosse registration
Waunakee Boys Youth Lacrosse registration is open for team levels U8, U10, U12, and U14 through Feb. 24. For more information, please visit www.waunakeelax.org.
Jan. 16: Legion Auxiliary potluck, meeting
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), William Lansing Unit 360, will hold a potluck supper, followed by its regular monthly meeting, on Thursday, Jan. 6, at the Post, 417 E Main St. A social hour at 5:30 p.m. will precede the potluck supper at 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Lasagne will be served and those attending are asked to bring a dish to pass. In addition, the members will collect donations for the Wm. S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital Wish List. Anyone interested in learning about the ALA and its service to veterans and the community is welcome to attend. ALA membership is open to spouses and widows of America’s military veterans, as well as mothers, sisters, children and grandchildren of veterans. For more information, call (608) 628-2530 or send a message to hockey4devon@hotmail.com.
Jan. 16: Friends of the Library meeting
The Friends of the Waunakee Public Library will meet on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m. in Community Hall at the public library. Election of 2020-22 officers is on the agenda. Also, details regarding our upcoming New Perennial Sale and our participation in the Local Author Showcase (Feb. 22) and the Wellness & Energy Fair (March 28) will be shared. Everyone is welcome!
Jan. 17: St. Peter Fish Fry
St. Peter Parish at Hwy. K in Ashton will serve a family style fish fry from 5-8 p.m. Jan. 17 in the school hall. Carry-outs will be available.
Jan. 17: Westport American Legion Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve a variety of fish and shrimp dinners from 5 to 8 p.m. while supporting local veteran programs. Choose from baked or deep fried cod, a large walleye fillet, deep fried jumbo shrimp and shrimp scampi. Dinners include coleslaw, beans, bread, choice of potato or steamed vegetables, coleslaw and coffee and start at just $9. Full bar available. Carry-outs always welcomed. The Post is located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.
Jan. 17: Family Game Night
The community is invited to bring new Christmas games or old family favorites for an evening of games, fun, and food at Arboretum School Cafeteria on Friday, Jan. 17, from 6:30-8 p.m. This free community event is sponsored by Crossroads United Methodist Church.
Jan. 18: Robotics & Electronics Day
The Waunakee Public Library will host a Robotics and Electronics Day at 1 p.m. Jan. 18 to explore Lego Mindstorms, Spheros and Snap Circuits. This is a drop-in program. Caregivers are encouraged to come throughout the hour. Grades 1+.
Jan. 20: Introductions to Orchids
A program on orchids will be offered at the Waunakee Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20. Keith, a member of the Madison Orchid Club, explains the basics of orchid care. He covers different orchid types, what the growing media should be, how to water/fertilize them, and how to re-pot them.
Jan. 20: St. John Piecemakers meeting
Important Notice on NEW MEETING TIME: The Piecemakers Quilt Club will meet Jan 20 at noon to 2 p.m. in St. John’s Gathering Room, 209 South St. If you wish to join our club you can call Gerry Olson at 849-9279 or Doris Ast at 849-5482 for more information. The club serves the community through the comfort of quilts.
Jan. 22: Neighborhood Listening Session
Waunakee Village President Chris Zellner will host a neighborhood listening session at Arboretum Elementary School from 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 22. Listening sessions are held several times throughout the year at different locations. Anyone is welcome to attend. The purpose of these sessions is to give village residents the opportunity to meet informally with Village President Chris Zellner and members of the village’s management team to discuss issues and ask questions. Anyone unable to att4end but who has something to discuss can contact Village Administrator Todd Schmidt at (608) 850-5227.
Jan. 26: Rollerskating at St. John’s
The Knights of Columbus will host rollerskating for all students in grades K-7 and their family members on Sunday, Jan. 26 in the St. John’s School gym from 2 to 4 p.m. with doors opening at 1:45 p.m. Admission is $3. Bring your own roller blades/skates or they can be rented for $1. Refreshments will be sold. This event is open to all families in the Waunakee community.
Jan. 26: KC’s Pancake Breakfast
The Knights of Columbus Council 6371 of Waunakee will host a pancake break-fast on Sunday Jan. 26, at Saint John’s School at 113. E. 3rd St. Serving will be from 8 a.m. to noon. The breakfast will feature blueberry and regular pancakes, scrambled eggs, hash brown patties, sausage links, sliced ham, juice, coffee and milk. The breakfast starts Catholic Schools Week at Saint John’s. Come for breakfast and stay for the Open House.
Jan. 26: Schumacher Farm Park Snow Day
Schumacher Farm Park will host an Afternoon at the FArm with a snow day from 1-3 p.m. Families can snowshoe, find out what a quinzee hut is and how to build one, and check out the historic barn for hot cocoa and trivia about how animals survive winter.
Jan. 26: Inspiring faith in grandchildren
FPC Church in Waunakee will host a class called Inspiring Faith in Grandchildren for those who have grandchildren who are little or older, in town or far away – for ideas to impact their lives for Jesus. This class is located at FPC (First Presbyterian Church of Waunakee) in the Conference Room between services (9:45-10:45 a.m.) on Jan. 26.
Jan. 28: Hula in Hawaii
Maile Paalani, a native of Hawaii now living in Madison, will share with her native hula: its history, purpose, basic motions and demonstrate the various styles of hula, at the Waunakee Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28. Audience participation is encouraged.
Jan. 28: St. Mary of the Lake Bingo Night
St. Mary of the Lake will hold the first bingo night for 2020 on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for refreshments, and bingo begins at 7 p.m. Prizes range from $25 to $100 per game. 50-50 raffle during intermission. The next two bingo nights are Feb. 25 and March 24. For more information, visit www.stjb.org, find St. Mary of the Lake, Westport WI, on Facebook, or call 849-5121, ext. 136. St. Mary of the Lake is located at 5460 Mary Lake Road, just off Hwy M.
Jan. 30: Future freshman night
Do you have a child entering high school as a freshman? Future Freshman Night will be at the high school Performing Arts Center on Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. There will be time for questions after the presentation. Anyone with questions can contact Sarah Stimart or the High School Counseling Office.
Jan. 31: After Hours Hangout at the library
Teens and preteens who want to take over the library after hours can so from 4:45-9 p.m. Jan. 31. There will be pizza, a movie, button making, video games, and more! Make sure to register and get a permission slip. No one will be allowed in without a signed permission slip.
Feb. 1: Blizzard Blast
The Dane County Council of Snowmobile Clubs will host a “Blizzard Blast” fundraiser to benefit Easter Seals Wisconsin starting at 4 p.m. Feb. 1. Blizzard Blast is open to the community. Tickets are availble through DCCSC members or Easter Seals Wisconsin, (608) 237-1370.
Feb. 1 Quilts of Valor
Waunakee’s local QOV group, Quilting at the Crossroads, will make quilts for veterans and active duty service members from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 1 at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 5901 Hogan Road. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to RSVP to Lynn Weiss, 849-7807 so enough tables can be set up. Donations for fabric are also appreciated.
Feb. 2: Parent book discussion
FPC will host a parent book discussion on “Doing Life With Your Adult Children: Keep your Mouth Shut and the Welcome Mat Out” by Jim Burns. Order your book and start reading soon. The the first half of the book will be discussed on Feb. 2 and the second half on March 1. This class is located at FPC (First Presbyterian Church of Waunakee) in the Conference Room between services (9:45-10:45 a.m.)
Feb. 3: Sixth grade parents meeting
An informational meeting is set for Monday, Feb. 3, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Middle School Cafeteria for parents of all 6th grade students entering the 7th grade at Waunakee Community Middle School next school year. Information on registering for elective classes will be provided by the Middle School Counselors and Teachers of Elective Classes. Waunakee Intermediate School 6th Grade students will attend an informational meeting during school on Feb. 3, but are welcome to attend the parent meeting in the evening. Sixth Grade students not currently enrolled at Waunakee Intermediate School are welcome to attend the parent informational meeting on Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. as well. Please stop in or call the Waunakee Middle School Student Services Office at 608-849-2060 with questions or for more information.
