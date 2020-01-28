The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Jan. 30: Future freshman night
Do you have a child entering high school as a freshman? Future Freshman Night will be at the high school Performing Arts Center on Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. There will be time for questions after the presentation. Anyone with questions can contact Sarah Stimart or the High School Counseling Office.
Jan. 31: After Hours Hangout at the library
Teens and preteens who want to take over the library after hours can so from 4:45-9 p.m. Jan. 31. There will be pizza, a movie, button making, video games, and more! Make sure to register and get a permission slip. No one will be allowed in without a signed permission slip.
Feb. 1: Blizzard Blast
The Dane County Council of Snowmobile Clubs will host a “Blizzard Blast” fundraiser to benefit Easter Seals Wisconsin starting at 4 p.m. Feb. 1. Blizzard Blast is open to the community. Tickets are availble through DCCSC members or Easter Seals Wisconsin, (608) 237-1370.
Feb. 1: Quilts of Valor
Waunakee’s local QOV group, Quilting at the Crossroads, will make quilts for veterans and active duty service members from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 1 at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 5901 Hogan Road. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to RSVP to Lynn Weiss, 849-7807 so enough tables can be set up. Donations for fabric are also appreciated.
Feb. 2: Parent book discussion
FPC will host a parent book discussion on “Doing Life With Your Adult Children: Keep your Mouth Shut and the Welcome Mat Out” by Jim Burns. Order your book and start reading soon. The the first half of the book will be discussed on Feb. 2 and the second half on March 1. This class is located at FPC (First Presbyterian Church of Waunakee) in the Conference Room between services (9:45-10:45 a.m.)
Feb. 3: Sixth grade parents meeting
An informational meeting is set for Monday, Feb. 3, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Middle School Cafeteria for parents of all 6th grade students entering the 7th grade at Waunakee Community Middle School next school year. Information on registering for elective classes will be provided by the Middle School Counselors and Teachers of Elective Classes. Waunakee Intermediate School 6th Grade students will attend an informational meeting during school on Feb. 3, but are welcome to attend the parent meeting in the evening. Sixth Grade students not currently enrolled at Waunakee Intermediate School are welcome to attend the parent informational meeting on Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. as well. Please stop in or call the Waunakee Middle School Student Services Office at 608-849-2060 with questions or for more information.
Feb. 4: U.S. Census Job Fair
The Waunakee Village Center will host a U.S. Census Job Fair from 9-11:30 a.m. p.m. Feb. 4. The U.S. Census is actively hiring workers for Dane County. The fair will show how to apply from an official Census worker. Librarians can help you use the computer to apply online today.
Feb. 5: Annual Chamber Business Breakfast
The Chamber of Commerce will host the Annual Business Breakfast on Feb. 5, from 7:30-9 a.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. The Chamber will provide the Year in Review, present the Board of Directors and Chamber Award Nominees, along with sharing upcoming Chamber plans and events. Speakers will include Chris Zellner, Waunakee village president, Tom Wilson, Town of Westport attorney, administrator, clerk and treasurer, and Randy Guttenberg, school district administrator.
Feb. 6: VFW Post 11244 Meeting
Waunakee VFW Post 11244 will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 6, in the American Legion clubhouse beginning at 7:30 p.m. Prior to the meeting, the post will present the Voice of Democracy & Patriots Pen scholarship awards. All veterans are welcome. For more information, call Byron Dennison at (608) 849-9414.
Feb. 6: FFA Alumni meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 8 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
Feb. 6: Waunakee Memory Café
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Café on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The Café provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. The Café theme will be “Love is in th Air.” For more information, call the Waunakee Senior Center at (608) 849-8385. Memory Cafés are held the first Thursday of each month. If the Waunakee schools are closed due to weather conditions, the café will not be held.
Feb. 7: Dance team showcase
The Waunakee High School dance team will perform its showcase at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Waunakee High School Fieldhouse.
Feb. 7: Blessed Trinity Fish Fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will host a Fish Fry at St Michael’s Church, 109 S. Military Rd., Dane, on Friday, Feb. 7. Serving buffet style from 5-8 p.m. Carry-outs will be available.
Feb. 8: Wisconsin Singers in Concert
Wisconsin Singers is celebrating 52 years of entertainment as it announces its show for one night only at the Waunakee Performing Arts Center. Taking place Saturday, February 8that 7:30 p.m., it will feature a Broadway-caliber revue of its brand-new show, Hold Onto Your Dreams. With the best of the past 40 years of pop music, the show includes song, dance, big-band sound, and classic Badger spirit.
Feb. 8: Candidate meet and greet
The community is invited to meet Waunakee School Board candidate Joel Lewis Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m.-noon and 3-5 p.m. at the Waunakee Public Library in the Living Room. Light refreshments will be served.
Feb. 8: Listening Across the Divide
Listening and Talking Across the Divide, a skills workshop from Better Angels, will be held on Feb. 8 at 9:30-11:45 a.m. at the Waunakee Public Library. At this workshop people attending will learn how to have a productive conversation with people who have an opposite view. There is an easy method anyone can use if they want to find their way to a possible compromise. Practice drills and extra information will be a part of the workshop. This workshop is designed for any kind of disagreement whether its political or religious or just how to get something done. It will prepare you for the political season but also give you tools you can always use. There is much information online about this nationwide effort on their web site: Better-angels.com.
Feb. 10: Boys’ youth lacrosse parent meeting
An informational meeting for those who would like to learn more about the sport of lacrosse and the Waunakee boys youth lacrosse club is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 in the small auditorium at the high school. The meeting will go over the game of lacrosse, the equipment needed, and answer any other questions.
Feb. 11: Movie Matinee
The Waunakee Public Library will screen “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” at 1:30 p.m., Feb. 11 in the Library’s cozy Living Room. Popcorn will be provided.
Feb. 12: Preparing for college admissions
The Waunakee Public Library will host a program on preparing for college admissions at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12. The program will be for parents of eighth- to 11th-grade students and will focus on the college admissions timeline, what admissions is generally looking for and tips and advice for students and parents as they prepare their courses, activities and plan ahead for college.
Feb. 12: Wrestlebackers meeting
Waunakee Wrestlebackers meeting will be Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 6:30 p.m. in Room #1115 at the Waunakee High School. Parents and fans supporting wrestlers of all ages are encouraged to attend. Waunakee Wrestlebackers is a booster club promoting the sport of wrestling and raising funds to support youth and high school wrestlers.
Feb. 12: Legion Post 360 Executive Board
American Legion Post 360 in Waunakee Executive Board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Legion Hall.
Feb. 12: Overview of tinnitus and hyperacusis
Dr. Jon Douglas, Audiologist and Brianna Ralston, graduate student in the UW Madison Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders will discuss ways in which personal management strategies one can habituate to the reactions of tinnitus and hyperacusis, a condition in which one is unusually sensitive to sounds. Either condition can be debilitating and can contribute to stress and anxiety. The Workshop on Wellness is Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the lower level of the Waunakee Village Center. Workshops on Wellness are sponsored jointly by Waunakee Lions Club and the Village Center.
Feb. 13: Legion Post 360 general meeting
American Legion Post 360’s general meeting is at the Legion Hall at 6 p.m. Feb. 13.
Feb. 14: Money and Marriage
Crossroads United Methodist Church will sponsor a livestream event with Dave Ramsey’s Money and Marriage to help couples work together, reconnect and realign their relationship and financial goals. The livestream is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Gather Guest House, 111 W. Main St.
Feb. 14: Legion Fish Fry
American Legion Pot 360’s monthly fish fry is Feb. 14 from 5-8 p.m. at American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main Street,. Menu includes deep fried and baked cod, baked potato, French fries, sweet and sour coleslaw, baked beans, rolls, mac and cheese, cookies and coffee, milk or water. Drinks available from the bar. The Dave Austin band will play from 6-9 p.m. Adults $12.00, children 5-10 years old $5 and under 5 years old free.
Feb. 14: Sweetheart Dance
Waunakee Special Olympics will host the Sweetheart Dance (formerly Father Daughter Dance) on Feb. 14 from 6:30-8:30- p.m. at the Waunakee High School Commons. Please use the main doors at 301 Community Dr. To register and pay online, visit the school district’s website, waunakee.k12.wi.us, Families, For Parents, RevTrak, 2020 Sweetheart Dance. Cost is $30 per couple and $10 for each additional student. Online registration ends Feb. 10, but tickets will be available at the door. Music is provided by Musical Memories. The dance includes one photo and frame per family, an ice cream sundae and beverage, a necklace for daughters and door prizes. Anyone with questions can email Lynn Braun at rlbraun@tds.net or call (608) 849-9212 or Denise Ziegler at (608) 576-8015.
Feb. 16: Country Style Breakfast
The Ashton Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club will serve a Country Style Breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 16, from 8 a.m. to noon at St Peter’s School Hall in Ashton (7125 Cty. Tk. K). Ticket prices are: adults — $8 in advance; $9 at the Door; children 6-12, $3; 5 & under, $1.
Feb. 18: Whitetails banquet
The Waunakee Area Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited banquet is Feb. 18 starting at 5:30 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper.
