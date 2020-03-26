The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
April 4: St. John’s Cemetery Cleanup
The cleanup will start at 9 a.m. All Christmas and winter decorations must be removed before the cleanup.
April 4: Scouting for Food
This event has been postponed. Boy Scout Troop 46 is asking residents to donate directly to the Waunakee Food Pantry at 806H S. Division St., Waunakee. Tax-deductible monetary donations can also be made to Waunakee Food Pantry, P.O. box 143, Waunkaee, WI 53597-0143.
