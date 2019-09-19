The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Sept. 19: Legion Auxiliary Unit 360 Potluck
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit of William Lansing Post 360 will meet on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Post, 417 E Main St. A social time (5:30 p.m.) and potluck meal (6 p.m.) will precede the meeting. The unit will hold its 5th annual baby shower for the Middleton Veterans Hospital in Madison to help complete baby layette gift bags. Those attending are asked to bring outfits for cold weather, sleepers, onesies for age 12 months & older, bath towels and washcloths, lotions, powder, pacifiers, booties, bibs, socks, hats or board books. Anyone interested in learning about the ALA and its service to veterans and the community is welcome to attend. ALA membership is open to spouses and widows of America’s military veterans, as well as mothers, sisters, children and grandchildren of veterans. The purpose of the ALA is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve, by enhancing the lives of veterans and their families. For more information, call 608-628-2530 or send a message to hockey4devon@hotmail.com
Sept. 19: Healing Through Storytelling
The Waunakee Public Library will present Karl Stewart who will speak on healing through story telling on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. How does one address subjects too painful to speak of, too personal to publicize and do it in a manner that is both entertaining and informative? Author, speaker Karl Stewart found a path through the Post-Traumatic-Stress-Disorder (PTSD) that ravaged his family, including the illness that plagued his father, and how an 11 year old boy sought to cope with it.
Sept. 19: WaunaTalk MS support group
A new support group, free to the public, will start Sept. 19 from 9-10:15 a.m. at the Waunakee Public Library, 201 N. Madison St. Hosted by Ann Lewandowski and Laura Sowinski, the group invites all who live with MS or are affected by it. For information, contact annlewandowski@ymail.com or hello@laurasowinski.com.
Sept. 19: Youth Night for WHS volleyball
Waunakee High School volleyball JV and varsity teams will host Reedsburg Sept. 19. The JV will play at 5:30 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m. Admission is free for students wearing Court Time, MS VB jersey or Waunakee Volleyball Camp tees. These students will also receive free popcorn from the concessions stand. All students can greet the varsity team court side before the game and have the opportunity to get Warrior tattoos/face paint. After the varsity match, players will sign posters for students.
Sept. 20: Legion Post 481 Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve fish and shrimp dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 20 while supporting local veteran programs. Choose from baked or deep fried cod, a large walleye fillet, deep fried jumbo shrimp and shrimp scampi. Dinners include coleslaw, beans bread, choice of potato or steamed vegetables, cookie and coffee and start at just $9. Full bar available. Carry outs always welcomed. Located at River Road and Hwy.113 next to Taylor”s Liquor Store. If weather permits, table tents will be available outside to wait for a table inside.
Sept. 20: Career Change 101
Career Change 101 will be at the Waunakee Public Library Friday, Sept. 20, at 2 p.m. If you are considering a new career but are feeling overwhelmed and confused about how to get started, this is a great place to start. Facilitated by one of our experienced career counselors, this workshop provides you with effective ideas, steps, and resources to get your career change process started.
Sept. 21: Class of ‘84 reunion
The Waunakee High School Class of 1984 will have their 35th reunion on Sept. 21. It will be at Capital Brewery Bier Garten in Middleton from 4 p.m. until close. There is no fee and a cash bar is available. Please look for reserved tables outside.
Sept. 21: Edgar Knecht Jazz Trio
The Kassel-Dane Sister County Partnership has organized concerts for the German Kassel-based Edgar Knecht Jazz Trio perform. The Trio will perform with the Madison College Big Band, directed by Jamie Kember, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. at the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center.
Sept. 22: GROW meeting
Grassroots Organization of Waunakee will meet at the Common Ground, 2644 Branch St., Middleton, for a pot luck dinner at 5:30 p.m. and presentation at 6 p.m. on ending Gerrymandering maps in Wisconsin. Former State Rep. Dave Travis and Attorney Doug Poland, who co-led the trial counsel for the plaintiffs who successfully challenged the Wis. Assembly Legislative Districts before three-judge Federal panels in 2012 and 2016 will speak. A recent Marquette University Law School poll showed that 72% of Wisconsinites want to ban gerrymandering in Wisconsin including 63% of Republicans and 76% of independents. A $5 charge will cover the room fee.
Sept. 24: English Group tutors sought
Volunteers are sought to help tutor the English Group. No experience or special training is needed. An information meeting and orientation will be offered Sept. 24 from 12:30-2 p.m. at the Waunakee Public Library. The groups will run Tuesdays, Oct. 1 to Nov. 12 from 12:30-2 p.m. at the Waunakee Public Library. Anyone with questions can email wncteam@waunakeenc.com or call 849-5740.
Sept. 24: Cork ‘n Bottle String Band
The Waunakee Public LIbrary will present the Cork ‘n Bottle String Band: A Madison Bluegrass Tradition Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. Bluegrass is an American art form that started in the hills of Appalachia and resonated with music lovers across the world. Madison’s own Cork n’ Bottle will bring songs and stories of bluegrass alive for audiences.
Sept. 26: Mental Health Resources in Dane County
The Waunakee Public Library will present Stories from the Field: Mental Health Resources in Dane County for Kids and Families Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. Karen Jepsen will discuss her various roles in service agencies in Dane County, such as Lakeshore Manor, YMCA downtown, Freedom House and Dane County Mental Health Center. She will talk about working at these agencies and also about the ever changing systems in Mental Health treatment — the difficulties and changes as well as the growth.
Sept. 29: Picnic, Playground Dedication
The Waunakee community is invited to a picnic and playground dedication in memory of Sandy Thompson on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Crossroads United Methodist Church grounds, 5901 Hogan Road, Waunakee.
Sept. 29: Bethel Bible Series registration
The Bethel Bible Series will run in early October on Sunday and Monday nights at 6:30 p.m. The Bible Bethel uses pictures and key concepts to teach the sweep of the Bible, one book per week. Participants are asked to read the bible and join the group with a curious mind and open heart. The series includes arts and crafts, the occasional costume, jokes, snacks and fellowship. Registration is open until Sept. 28 by contacting the FPC Church office at (608) 949-9449 or by email at info@myfpc.org.
Oct. 1: Author Visit: Gregory Renz
Author Gregory Renz will visit the Waunakee Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Known for his heroic work as a Milwaukee firefighter, he was inducted into the Wisconsin Fire and Police Hall of Fame in 2006 for the dramatic rescue of two boys in a burning basement bedroom. In his gripping new novel, “Beneath the Flames,” Renz draws from what he calls the best job in the world--firefighting.
Oct. 1: WHS Girls’ Swim Team Youth Night
The Waunakee High School Girls’ Swim Team will host its annual Youth Night on Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at the WHS Aquatic Center. The team will take on Deforest High School in a Badger North Conference dual meet. Attending students are invited to enjoy pizza and get autographed team posters in the WHS Commons immediately following the event. Youth admission and pizza free of charge.
Oct. 1: Dine for Dough
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit of William Lansing Post 360 will be the beneficiary of the proceeds from a Dining For Dough event that will be held at Rocky Rococo’s, 301 S Century Ave, Waunakee, on Tuesday, Oct. 1. A percentage of all sales (dine in or carry out) that day (11 a.m.-8 p.m.) will be donated to the Auxiliary unit. Those participating should mention they are participating in the American Legion Auxiliary 360 Unit Dining For Dough event when they place their order. The purpose of the ALA is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve, by enhancing the lives of veterans and their families, both at home and abroad. The American Legion Auxiliary conducts various projects throughout the year in furtherance of these goals.
Oct. 2: Registration deadline for PSAT/NMSQT
On Wednesday morning, Oct. 16, the Waunakee High School Counseling Department will administer the 2019 PSAT/NMSQT (Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test) for all interested juniors and sophomores. Only juniors are eligible to qualify for a National Merit Scholarship. National Merit Scholars represent the top 1% of the nation’s graduating seniors. This is an optional test. The window to register for the test is Sept. 11-Oct. 2. Specific information about this test, registration and cost is located on the Counseling/Student Services Testing webpage of the Waunakee High School website. If you would like further information about this test, please contact the high school’s counseling office at 849-2100, extension 2115.
Oct. 3: FFA Alumni meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 8 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
Oct. 3: Memory Cafe
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Cafe on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the clubhouse. The cafe provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. The theme for October is Fall Frolic. Guitarist Dave Welo will lead a sing-along that mixes old, folk and festive music. Song sheets will be provided, along with refreshments. More information is available by calling the Waunakee Senior Center at 849-8385.
Oct. 4: Youth Soccer Night
All Waunakee youth 4K through 8th grade wearing a WASC or Village Rec Junior Kickers soccer jersey will get free admission on Friday, Oct. 4, for Youth Soccer Night at Warrior Stadium. The community is invited to come and support the JV boys at 5 p.m. followed by the varsity boys at 7 p.m. as they play Madison Memorial. Halftime entertainment will involve participation in a PK shootout. Varsity poster signing will be held after the game at approximately 8:45 p.m.
