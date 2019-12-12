The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Dec. 12: Aquatic programs online registration
On-Line Registration for Winter Aquatic Programs opens Thursday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. for Winter Swimming Lessons run Sunday or Wednesday with eight-week session; Masters Swimming on Saturday mornings, 14-week session; Lap/Fitness membership, January-March 2020. REGWERKS in the online software used for the school year aquatic programs. Tentative course offerings, dates, and times available at www.waunakee.k12.wi.us/district/swimming_lessons.cfm
Dec. 13: Legion fish fry
On Dec. 13, from 5-8 p.m. American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., Waunakee will serve a fish fry. Menu includes deep fried and baked cod, baked potato, French fries, sweet and sour coleslaw, baked beans, rolls, mac and cheese, cookies and coffee, milk or water. Drinks available from the bar. The Dave Austin band will play from 6 to 9p.m. The Auxiliary will sell baked goods. Adults $12, children 5-10 years old is $5, and under 5 years old free.
Dec. 13 & 14: Fruit Sale pick-up
The Waunakee Music Boosters club fruit sale pick-up will be Dec. 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Dec. 14 from 8-10:30 a.m. at 905 Bethel Circle (same location as last year).
Dec. 13: Family Rollerskating
The Knights of Columbus will host family rollerskating for students in grades K-6 and their family members Friday, Nov. 15, in the St. John’s School gym from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. Admission is $3. Students can bring their own roller blades or skates, or they can be rented for $1. Refreshments will be sold. This event is open to all families within the Waunakee community.
Dec. 13: Auxiliary Bake Sale
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit 360 will hold a bake sale at the American Legion Fish Fry Dec. 13 at the Post, 417 E. Main St., from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The sale will feature a variety of homemade baked goods. All proceeds will benefit the Auxiliary’s Homeless Female Veterans Grant Fund for Wisconsin women veterans who are homeless or at risk of being homeless.
Dec. 14: Crossroads Church Cookie Walk
Crossroads United Methodist Church, 5901 Hogan Road, Waunakee, annual Cookiewalk is Saturday Dec. 14, 8-11 a.m.. Cookies and candy will sold by the pound plus crafts for sale, with the proceeds going to missions.
Dec. 14-15: FPC’s Live Nativity
FPC will host its Live Nativity Dec. 14-15 from 5-8 p.m. at 5763 Hwy. Q, Waunakee. For over 20 years, FPC has shared the majestic scene of Christ’s birth with our surrounding communities. Everyone is invited to drive through and experience the scene and blessed display at FPC, complete with cast members, bonfires with shepherds and sheep, and the spirit of the Lord Himself. The Live Nativity is FPC’s largest annual outreach and fellowship event. For more information on FPC’s Advent and Christmas offerings, head on over to www.myfpc.org for the latest news and events.
Dec. 15: FCCLA 25th annual Pancake Breakfast
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be the guests of honor at the FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, formerly HERO Club) from 8 a.m.-noon Dec. 15 at the Waunakee High School Commons. Begun 25 years ago, the event started as a fundraiser for families in need. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $6 per guest from a member or advisor or at the door for $8.
Dec. 15: Alpine Team fundraiser
The Alpine Ski and Snowboard team’s fundraiser will be at the Lone Girl Sunday, Dec. 15, during the Packers game when team members will be helping out.
Dec. 15: Community Band trip fundraiser
The Waunakee Community Band (WCB) will performing Honolulu, Hawaii, in August 2020 as part of the 75th anniversary of the ending of World War II. Help raise funds for the WCB on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waun-A-Bowl. A portion of Rocky’s sales and open bowling fees from Waun-A-Bowl will be donated to WCB to help defray expenses for instrument rentals, etc., for performances in Hawaii. Enjoy Christmas music performed live beginning at 11 a.m.
Dec. 16: St. John’s Piecemakers meeting
The Piecemakers Quilt Club will meet Dec. 16 from 1-3 p.m. in St. John’s Gathering Room, 209 South St. If you wish to join the club, you can call Gerry Olson at 849-92790 or Doris Ast at 849-5482. The club serves the community through the comfort of quilts.
Dec. 17: Movie Matinee at the Library
The Waunakee Public Library will show the film, “The Public,” in the Living Room at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 17.
Dec. 18 Dealing with Lower Back Pain
The Waunakee Public Library will host Dr. Tyler Harrington, PT/DPT from Capitol Physical Therapy who will talk about updates on current research for back pain, most common causes of back pain, specific strategies to eliminate back pain for good. The program will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 18.
Dec. 20: Westport Legion Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve variety of fish and shrimp dinners from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 20 while supporting local veteran programs. Choose from baked or deep fried cod, a large walleye fillet, deep fried jumbo shrimp and shrimp scampi. Dinner include coleslaw, beans, bread, choice of potato or steamed vegetables, cookie and coffee and start at just $9. Full bar available. Carry-outs always welcomed! Located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.
Dec. 21: Make Your Own Wall Hanging
The Waunakee Public Library will present a program on making wall hangings at 2 p.m. Dec. 21 for grades 1 and up. Reservations are requested.
Dec. 22: Children’s Nativity Service
The public is invited to participate in FPC’s narrated Christmas story enacted by children on Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. The narrator reads the story of Christ’s birth while children (ages 4yrs-6th grade) come forward in costumes provided to create a live nativity. Children (grades 1-12) can sing or play an instrument in the service. Complete a registration form by Dec. 15 for participants, musicians, and volunteers at www.myfpc.org or in the FPC Education Wing. Rehearsal is Saturday, Dec. 21, 9-9:30 a.m. at FPC (optional for veteran actors, encouraged for new participants). Before the service, purchase crafts made by 5th and 6th graders for our charity fundraiser. Consider bringing unwrapped baby gifts (diapers, clothes, toys, etc.) which will be donated to families in need. Enjoy cupcakes immediately following the service in Fellowship Hall.
Dec. 30: Marvel movie marathon at the library
Teens and preteens (grades 5-12) can watch Marvel movies all day long beginning at 11 a.m. at the Waunakee Public Library. The library will have snacks all day long and pizza for dinner. No need to register, but make sure to bring pillows and blankets. The program will take over the storytime room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.