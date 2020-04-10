It’s easy to think of your couch as a comfortable shoulder to lean into during times of uncertainty. It’s a safe haven where you may do little more than cram popcorn and watch movies.
But Chicago author, lifestyle and dream creation coach Judith Joy says, “During the uncertainties due to COVID-19, turn to your couch as a launching pad for taking control of your life.”
After all, life will reconstitute on the other side of today’s pandemic, but what you do with your time in the interim- today can impact a better tomorrow.
All about Imagination
Joy points out your imagination is key; it’s a powerful tool, but the feelings your imagination produce are even more powerful.
“Your brain doesn’t know what’s real and what is imagined,” she says, “so use this to your advantage.”
Think of it this way. “If you can imagine the worst, you can imagine the best,” she explains.
While you’re in quarantine put your imagination to work.
Think of it as daydreaming with a direction,” notes Joy, author of Dear Future Love –Bring Your Book Boyfriend to Life. “This way, you can change your life, one image and feeling at a time.”
So how do you change your life by what you’re imagining? Joy offers these stay-at-home, useful couch-sitting tips.
Eight Tips to Fuel Your Imagination
1. Take deep breaths. Take a few slow, deep breaths.
2. Melt away stress. Imagine you are butter or chocolate in the hot sun. It’s more than looking at it. Be it. Feel it. Feel your body relax as the stress slides off of you.
3. Choose a dream or desire. This is where you make the choice to focus on some dream “out there.” Focus on something you would like to be, have, or do. Perhaps it’s having a new job, playing basketball with your buddies, or creating a new project. Your dream is your choice.
4. Feel the final dream scene. Imagine you are producing a movie of this dream. You get to choose how the viewers feel at the end of your movie. Will your movie end with a laugh? A scare? A sense of accomplishment? It’s your choice. When the movie is complete, what will the viewers feel? Now, pair your dream with the feeling you will have when you it is completed.
5. Visualize the final scene. Now that you have the feeling you would like at the end of your movie, visualize what that final scene looks like. What is happening? Who is there? Are you celebrating? Are their tears of joy? Imagine what is happening in the final scene of your movie.
6. Focus on what you desire. What you focus on is what you get. Therefore, keep imagining the final scene of your movie. Pay attention to the feelings and what is happening. This is what you focus on!!!
7. Be aware of your intuition. Do not worry about how to accomplish your dream or desire. You will get intuitive hints of what to do. Notice what thoughts pop into your mind or random things that attract your attention. These are the whispers from the Universe.
When you’re on the couch you may have an urge to exercise, see a random video about exercise or hear your spouse say, “I wish I could go to the gym.” This is your intuition giving you a whisper of what to do. So get up and do some type of exercise. Once your blood is flowing, another whispered idea may pop into your awareness. The whispers will lead you to your final scene.
8. Be pre-grateful. Pre-gratitude is when you are thankful for something (like your dream) as if it’s already here. For example, be grateful for your new job, all the wonderful people you will be working with, the terrific pay, the sense of satisfaction, and so on. The more time you are feeling pre-grateful, the stronger your personal magnet will become to “pull” your dream into your reality.
While you are self-quarantining or following stay-at-home orders, get to know your couch a little better.
Time spent there can be time well spent for creating the future you desire, all from the comfort of your couch.
