The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Nov. 21: Weaving 101
The Waunakee Public Library will offer a basic weaving class on Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Participants will learn weaving basics on a cardboard loom. The library will provide yarn, string, and materials needed to create a potholder, wall hanging, or whatever else. Participants will leave with enough knowledge and material to finish up at home.
Nov. 23: Thanksgiving Food Baskets
The Waunakee Ecumenical Board will sponsor the annual Thanksgiving food basket distribution to needy families in the Waunakee community. Families are invited to help deliver baskets with food for a Thanksgiving dinner to families on Nov. 23. Deliveries begin at about 9 a.m. from the side of St. John’s School, 303 South St., at the driveway between the school and the church. Volunteers will help put the food boxes in vehicles and provide directions for delivering. Whether you have 30 or 90 minutes, help is appreciated. For information, call Natalie Dresen at (608) 849-9742.
Nov. 23: Register to Vote!
The Waunakee Public LIbrary will host volunteers with the League of Women Voters of Dane County to help residents register to vote on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m.-noon. Are you registered to vote at your current address? If you have moved since last voting, or have never registered to vote, volunteers with the League of Women Voters of Dane County will help get you registered. Bring your Wisconsin Driver License/ID or proof of residence. Information about Voter ID and absentee voting will also be available.
Nov. 23: Friends of the Library Craft Fair
The Craft Fair sponsored annually by the Friends of Waunakee Public Library will begin at 9 a.m. Nov. 23 at Waunakee Intermediate School, 6273 Woodland Drive, with thousands of one-of-a-kind handcrafted items for sale by over 60 vendors. Also, check out the huge bake sale, used book sale, and container raffle. Concessions available for purchase. Doors close at 3 p.m. All proceeds benefit the new Waunakee Public Library.
Nov. 24: All Faith Thanksgiving Service
The community is invited to participate in an All Faith Thanksgiving Service Sunday, Nov. 24, at 6:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 5763 Hwy. Q. After the service will be a time for fellowship with pie and coffee in the cafeteria. Worshipers are invited to bring an uncut pie to be served.
Nov. 26: WIC program
Waunakee Neighborhood Connection is now offering community education programs in partnership with organizations and services. Two organizations will be available this evening from 4-5 p.m. Nov. 26: The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), and the Women’s Resource Center of DeForest. WIC will have information regarding nutrition education, breastfeeding education and support, supplemental nutritious foods, and referrals to other health and nutrition services. The Women’s Resource Center of DeForest will share information regarding their services such as ADL (activities of daily living) training, career training, literacy promotion, cooking classes, health/hygiene maintenance education, computer training, child rearing (parenting) classes, money management/financial education, and support groups. All programs are free and open to the public, and will be held at Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, 208 S Century Avenue in Waunakee. No reservations are required.
Nov. 30: Sweater Shuffle
The Waunakee Neighborhood Connection’s Horrible Holiday Sweater Shuffle will be Nov. 30 with check in at Lone Girl beginning at 7:35 a.m. and a 9 a.m. start. It will include a 5K run/walk and a one-mile family walk. For information, visit waunakeeneighborhoodconnection.org.
Dec. 1: Community Band Holiday Concert
The Waunakee Community Band will perform its Holiday Concert under the direction of Jan Tweed with guest conductors Mike Wathen and Terry Anderson at 2 p.m. Dec. 1 in the High School Performing Arts Center. Special guests will be the holiday choir under the direction of Jerry Johnson. The audience will get a chance to sing some familiar Christmas songs. A reception will follow the concert.
Dec. 2: Healthy Houseplants
The Waunakee Public Library will host Master Gardener Volunteer Eugenia Beecher to talk about how to buy and grow houseplants at 6:30 p.m Dec. 2. Learn the best ways to pot and re-pot your houseplants, how to avoid over or underwatering, keep your plants clean, which types of plants grow best indoors to ensure that your houseplants thrive.
Dec. 2: WNC and mental health counseling
The Waunakee Neighborhood Connection is now offering community education programs in partnership with organizations and services. WNC will have two organizations available from 9-10 a.m.: The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), and Connections Counseling. The National Alliance on Mental Illness provides support, education, and advocacy for people affected by mental illness in Dane County and will provide resource information regarding their services including support groups, and skills training through various education courses, support groups, and skills training. Connections Counseling will also be available with information about their services including individual, group, art, and dialectical behavior therapy, interventions, outpatient treatment, and court evaluations. All programs are free and open to the public, and will be held at Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, 208 S Century Ave. No reservations are required.
Dec. 5: Waunakee Memory Cafe
The Dementia Friendly Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Cafe from 9:30-11 a.m. Dec. 5 at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the clubhouse. The cafe provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. This cafe will be a holiday celebration with a brunch, Christmas carol singing led by members of the Peace Lutheran Church choir and a visit from Santa Claus. Reservations are requested. Call the Waunakee Senior Center at 849-8385 to make a reservation and for more information. Memory Cafes are held the first Thursday of each month. If the Waunakee schools are closed due to weather conditions, the cafe will not be held.
Dec. 6: Light the Night with Santa
Santa Claus is coming to Waunakee on Dec. 6. The community is invited to gather at the Main Street Roundabout at 5 p.m. where Santa will arrive on a horse-drawn wagon for the lighting of the Roundabout Christmas Tree, then see the holiday light displays at Main Street businesses and visit the Depot with its model train exhibition and finally the light displays sponsored by the Waunake Rotary Club at Village Park.
Dec. 6: WNC and RSVP of Dane County
The Waunakee Neighborhood Connection is now offering community education programs in partnership with organizations and services. RSVP of Dane County will be available from 8-9 p.m. with information regarding their services and volunteer opportunities for those over 55 years of age that include rides to medical appointments, home-delivered meals, bus buddy coordinators, Vets helping Vets, and the intergenerational program. This program is free and open to the public, and will be held at Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, 208 S Century Avenue in Waunakee. No reservations are required.
Dec. 7-8: Schumacher Farm Park Christmas Teas
Warm wassail and tea will be served on Schumacher Farm Parks best china with three courses of light holiday fare during the Christmas Teas. The community is invited to socialize and be merry with other guests while enjoying holiday music and stories. Seating is limited so guests are encouraged to register early by contacting the park office at (608) 849-4559.
Dec. 8: Senior Citizens Christmas Party
The Waunakee Area Lioness Club will host its Senior Citizens Christmas Party from 1-4 p.m. at St. John’s School Cafeteria. The afternoon includes Bingo, snacks, beverages, door prizes, entertainment, lunch and Santa Claus.
Dec. 8: Giving Tree gifts due
Through Dec. 8, Waunakee community members will find Christmas Giving Trees in their church’s gathering areas as well as other locations. You are invited to choose a paper ornament with a child’s information and wish list item. Gifts should be purchased and wrapped with the paper ornament attached and returned to the Giving Tree by Dec. 8. This year, the Waunakee is supporting more than 120 families through this program in partnership with local churches, businesses, schools and social workers.
