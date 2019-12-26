The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Dec. 30: Marvel movie marathon at the library
Teens and preteens (grades 5-12) can watch Marvel movies all day long beginning at 11 a.m. at the Waunakee Public Library. The library will have snacks all day long and pizza for dinner. No need to register, but bring pillows and blankets. The program will take over the storytime room.
Jan. 2: Waunakee FFA Holiday Dinner
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will gather on Thursday, Jan. 2, at 6:30 p.m. for cocktails followed by dinner at 7 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. Cost is $5 per member and $18 for non-members. The FFA Alumni will also collect food for the Food Pantry this year. For reservations, call Sue Zauner at (608) 219-3152 or email seam4@yahoo.com by Friday, Dec. 27.
Jan. 2: U.S. Census Job Fair
The Waunakee Public Library will host a U.S. Census Job Fair from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2. The U.S. Census is actively hiring workers for Dane County. The fair will show how to apply from an official Census worker. Librarians can help you use the computer to apply online today.
Jan. 2: VFW Post 11244 Meeting
Waunakee VFW Post 11244 will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, Jan. 2, in the American Legion clubhouse beginning at 7 p.m. All veterans are welcome. For more information, call Byron Dennison at 849-9414.
Jan. 3: Jacob Kaltenberg in Concert
Jacob Kaltenberg will be the featured singer in a concert on Friday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m. at the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center. He will be joined by Lisa Borley in several duets and will be accompanied by Lisa Borley and Kristin Brickl. Jacob is a graduate of Waunakee High School who is currently working and performing in New York City. Tickets are available at the Waunakee Senior Center and at Ace Hardware and will be available at the door. Ticket prices are $10 adults and $5 for children. This concert is sponsored by the Friends of Waunakee Performing Arts.
Jan. 8: Independence Through Connections
SAIL – Sharing Active Independent Lives – is a non-profit membership association that helps create opportunities for older adults to connect with one another and have access to vetted services to help them live independently and safely as they age. Members are offered resources to support them in embracing opportunities that come our way as we grow older and prepare for the unexpected that present themselves as we age. SAIL offers a “village” model that supports independence. Ann Albert, Executive Director of SAIL, will share information about other programs that Age Better is working on to enhance the lives of older adults. The program will be Wednesday, Jan. 8, 7 to 8 p.m. at the lower level of the Village Center for this important presentation. Workshops on Wellness are sponsored by Waunakee Lions Club and Waunakee Village Center.
Jan. 9: Waunakee Memory Café
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Café on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The Café provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. The café theme will be Ring in the New Year. Call the Waunakee Senior Center at 849-8385 for more information. Memory Cafés are held the first Thursday (the date was changed for the second Thursday for January only) of each month. If the Waunakee schools are closed due to weather conditions, the café will not be held.
Jan. 10: Legion Fish Fry
On Jan. 10, from 5-8 p.m., American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., Waunakee will have a fish fry. Menu includes deep fried and baked cod, baked potato, French fries, sweet and sour coleslaw, baked beans, rolls, mac and cheese, cookies and coffee, milk or water. Drinks available from the bar. The Dave Austin band will play from 6 to 9 p.m. Adults $12, children 5-10 years old is $5 and under 5 years old free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.