When you ask Chuck Koranda, 72, about the biggest challenge he’s overcome, you might be surprised to hear it’s not piloting helicopter gunships during the Vietnam war – though he’s done that, too.
No, his biggest challenge, he says, was a health crisis in the 6th grade. It started with a paralyzed shoulder right after the height of the national polio scare.
“I couldn’t raise my arm,” he said. “The official diagnosis was ‘apparent polio,’ but they never knew for sure.” Just before it happened, he had a bad fall while ice skating, then got sick with flu the next day.
“I worried if I only have one arm what am I going to do the rest of my life?”
After a long year and a half of tests, treatments and intense physical therapy, thankfully he recovered with few little lasting effects.
Koranda’s Vietnam war challenge came 10 years later when he logged 1,000 hours flying an AH-1G Cobra helicopter.
“We referred to it as hours and hours of sheer boredom interspersed with hours of sheer terror,” he said. Yet, he remembers positive things, too.
“The experiences propelled my aviation and military career. Learning to fly by doing it was something you couldn’t get anywhere else,” he said.
He enlisted in Army helicopter flight school in 1967. After Cobra training, he headed to Vietnam. A year later, he returned to be a flight instructor in Texas.
After leaving active Army service, he moved back to the Milwaukee area and got married. Koranda missed training others to fly helicopters and in 1971 joined the Wisconsin National Guard as a part-time flight instructor, first in West Bend, then at Madison’s Truax Field. He completed his associate degree from Milwaukee School of Engineering. In 1980 he went full-time, and seven years later transitioned to twin engine turbo props, eventually becoming unit commander.
Over his military years, he earned an impressive collection of medals, including Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star and 38 air medals, one of which was for Valor.
Koranda is proud of his time training young men to fly, helping them to become more proficient and to advance in their careers.
“Everyone looks at aviation as glamorous,” he said. “Really it’s quite the opposite. Passing knowledge to the younger guys is something I always enjoyed doing,” he said.
Koranda retired in 1998 from the military after 31 years. He turned a life-long love of woodworking into a career. For 16 years he worked at Woodcrafters, a retail chain supplying woodworking materials. As an expert woodworker himself, he was perfect for the job. He continues woodworking as a hobby and is especially proud of his clocks.
“I like doing my own designs,” he said. “I think it’s the engineer in me. I enjoy problem solving and creating.”
Koranda and two sisters grew up in Brown Deer, Wisconsin. His father, also named Charles, was a packaging engineer and mother Ethel was a public health nurse.
Koranda met his wife, Pat, a former speech therapist, in Milwaukee. They have two daughters and five grandchildren. Daughter Jennifer, 44, an audiologist, lives with her husband and family in Windsor. Laura, 41, a high school administrator, and her husband and family live in Red Wing, Minnesota.
Koranda and Pat are grateful every day for her survival over a major health scare in 2010. Working at Waunakee Remodeling at the time, she developed a brain tumor similar to that which killed Ted Kennedy, John McCain and Beau Biden. She survived it through an experimental treatment.
“She’s doing fine with few lasting effects,” said Koranda. “They said with her treatment, if you get past eight years without a tumor redeveloping, the chances of recurrence are very slim. However, it’s the kind of disease they won’t call ‘cured.’”
The family moved to Waunakee in 1983, purchasing the home where Koranda and his wife still live. The Waunakee airport is within view across the street.
“Being a pilot, I liked having the airport nearby,” said Koranda. “We also were really attracted to Waunakee because of the school system and being able to find the house we were looking for, including an assumable mortgage at a lower interest rate when rates were really high.”
As retirees, the Korandas are very involved with their church, First Presbyterian, and go to Florida for a couple weeks every year. In summer they love exploring the area in Koranda’s fifth convertible, a retractable hardtop Volkswagen Eos.
