Waunakee High School students are planning a Halloween-themed event for students in elementary school on Oct. 29.
Halloween in the Halls will offer a number activities planned by different high school clubs such as the Math Team, Computer Science Club, Spanish Honors Society, Student Council and a host of others.
Sammy Geraci, a senior this year, is a member of the Math Team and the Computer Science Club. Both are working together on an activity kids can join in on.
“Elementary kids and their families can come in, and each of the different clubs will set up a station where kids can do an activity,” Geraci said.
They can also trick-or-treat at the various stations.
The younger students will receive stamp cards to be stamped-off at each station, and at the end, can exchange those for a cookie at the Family Career and Community Leaders of American station.
Several of the organizations will offer an activity related to their mission. The founder of the Computer Science Club and captain of the Math Team, Geraci said both are teaming up to offer more puzzle-related activities.
Students attending Halloween in the Halls get some exposure to the clubs offered at the high school.
Geraci said he learned about the event while on the National Honors Society last year but wasn’t involved. This year he’s lent a hand in the planning process.
Families are encouraged to bring a non-perishable item for the food pantry, as the student organizations will conduct a food drive during the event.
Halloween in the Halls runs from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The event is free.
