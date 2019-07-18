The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
July 18: Legion Post 360 WaunaFest set up
American Legion Post 360 members will meet at 9 a.m. to put up the south fence of the Legion area at the WaunaFest grounds.
July 18: Korean War, Korean Defense Veterans meeting
Korean War and Korean Defense Veterans Chapter 245 (South Central Wisconsin Chapter) will hold its semi-monthly meeting at 1 p.m. at VFW Post 1318, 133 Lakeside St., Madison. Eligible veterans are those who have served in Korea at any time including territorial waters and airspace during the Korean War, June 25, 1950-Jan. 31, 1955. Meetings are held the third Thursday of odd numbered months – January, March, May, July, September and November. For information, contact Gordon Faust, Waunakee, at 849-8786.
July 18: American Legion Auxiliary Meeting
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), William Lansing Unit 360, will hold its regular monthly meeting, on Thursday, July 18, at 7 p.m. at the Post, 417 E Main St. Anyone interested in learning about the ALA and its service to veterans and the community is welcome to attend. ALA membership is open to spouses and widows of America’s military veterans, as well as mothers, sisters, children and grandchildren of veterans. The purpose of the ALA is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve, by enhancing the lives of veterans and their families. For more information, call 608-628-2530 or send a message to hockey4devon@hotmail.com
July 18: Tai Chi and Qigong
Tai Chi and Qigong will offered at the Waunakee Village Park at 11 a.m. July 18. There is no charge, but attendees are asked to contact the Waunakee Village Center to register at 849-8385. In case of rain, sessions will be held at the lower level studio. Another session will be held Aug. 13. If you are more comfortable exercising from a chair than standing, feel free to bring one.
July 22: Village Listening Session
Village President Chris Zellner will host a Neighborhood Listening Session at the Kilkenny Farms Park Shelter, 1021 Water Wheel Dr., from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, July 22. Listening sessions are held several times throughout the year at different locations around the Village. While this session is being held in the Kilkenny Farms neighborhood, attendance is not limited to the neighborhood. Anyone is welcome to attend. The purpose of the listening session is to give Village residents the opportunity to meet informally with Village President Chris Zellner and members of the Village’s management team to discuss issues and ask questions. Topics of discussion can cover a variety of issues including Waunakee’s growth, improvements and current projects, conditions of the neighborhood, traffic, public safety issues, or any other Village-related issues. If you are unable to attend but have something you would like to discuss with us, please contact Village Administrator Todd Schmidt at (608) 850-5227 or administrator@waunakee.com.
July 22-25: WaunaFest Carnival ticket sales
American Legion Post 360 members will sell WaunaFest Carnival tickets at the Village Hall parking lot from 4-8 p.m. July 22-24 and from noon-4 p.m. July 25.
July 22-26: 5-Day Club
Kids in the Waunakee area ages 5 and older are invited to attend 5-Day at JoAnn Buchanan-Rounds’ home, 104 W. Second St., from 1-2:30 p.m. to hear Bible stories, true missionary stories, sing and play games and learn a Bible verse. 5-Day Clubs are non-denominational and international in scope and taught by trained summer missionaries. Parents are welcome. Anyone with questions can contact JoAnn at 849-4890.
July 22-25: 33rd Annual Waunafest Arts & Craft Fair
The Waunakee Lioness Club will sponsor the 33rd Annual Waunafest Arts & Craft Fair on Saturday, July 27, at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Centennial Park, 901 South Holiday Dr. Exhibitors from in and out of state will be displaying handmade wood crafts, jewelry, photography, paintings, pottery and more. In addition to sponsoring the Arts & Craft Show, the Waunakee Lioness Club will be serving food on Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday. Barbecued pulled pork and hot beef sandwiches will be available plus refreshments. In addition, healthy snacks of fresh carrots, cherry tomatoes and string cheese will be available.
July 23: Live From the Park
The Live from the Park concert series will continue Tuesday, July 23, at the Village Park Gazebo when the Madtown Mannish Boys play blues at 6:30 p.m. Food carts open at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to bring chairs and blankets to picnic in the park and enjoy the music.
July 25: Community Band Concert
Join the Waunakee Community Band for its final concert of the summer season in the High School Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 25. This is the annual “Pie and Ice Cream Night.” Come and enjoy homemade pie as well as ice cream and root beer floats. You may get refreshments from 5:45 to 6:45, during intermission and after the concert.
July 25-28: WaunaFest Chamber Beer Garden
The Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce invites the community to join them between the softball diamonds at Centennial Park on July 25-28. Come enjoy ice cold beverages, live music, and front row seats for the Waunafest softball tournament. The Garden will open Thursday at 6 p.m. for the first pitch of the big event. Friday, the gate opens at 5 p.m. with local band, Country Wide, rocking the tent from 7-11 p.m. Saturday, come enjoy the whole day! We will be up and running at 10:30 a.m. Banana Wind, a tribute to Jimmy Buffett, will entertain the crowd from 3-6 p.m. followed by Retro Specz Classic Rock Band from 8 p.m.-midnight.
July 25-28: Live Music from the Legion beer tent
The Waunakee American Legion Post 360 WaunaFest beer tent will be open July 25-28. On Friday, from 9 p.m.-12:30 p.m., Boogie and the Yo-Yos play; Saturday, from 9-12:30 p.m., Road Trip will play. Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. the Dave Austin Klinger band will play. The Legion will also participate in Sunday’s WaunaFest Parade.
July 25-28: Springfield Club Concession Stand
The Springfield Community Club will have a concession stand at Waunafest again this year. The stand is located in the shelter between the ball diamonds. It will be open on Thursday 5-10 p.m. and Friday night through Sunday (till Little League games are over). It will serve: Ribeye Steak sandwiches (not Thurs), Milio’s subs (turkey & ham), Hot Beef sandwiches, Hot Ham Sandwiches, plus chips, candy bars, pickles on a stick, soda and water. The Springfield Community Club is a non-profit organization that serves mainly the Town of Springfield residents. It provides an Easter Egg Hunt for children, delivers fruit baskets to senior citizens, sponsors a Hunter Safety Class and donates to various local causes—Schumacher Farm, Indian Lake, benefits, etc. For more information on the Springfield Community Club, contact Linda Ripp at (608) 849-7643 or linrown@gmail.com.
July 26: WaunaFest Run Packet Pick-Up
Pre-registered participants are encouraged to stop by the Waunakee Village Center, 333 S. Madison St. on Friday, July 26 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. (no early access available), to pick up race shirts, bib numbers, timing tags and Kiddie Run goody bags. Walk Up Registration will also be available on Friday 3:30-6:30 p.m. and Saturday 6-7:15 a.m. with limited quantities of t-shirts available. Contact the Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce at (608) 849-5977 or office@waunakeechamber.com with questions.
July 27: Wauna Spike
The Waunakee Lions Club will organize the 24th Annual Wauna Spike, a co-ed, six-person volleyball tournament. This year’s tournament will be held Saturday, July 27, at the Ripp Park soccer fields. People of all ages are eligible to participate. Pool competition begins at 8:30 a.m. and will run until roughly 1 p.m. Playoffs are expected to conclude around 6 p.m. Play will occur in three divisions: Power, Intermediate & Recreation. Underhand serves will be required for the Recreation Division. Teams will be required to field 3 men and 3 women for tournament play. Team entries cost $90 each. Each team will be guaranteed 8 games prior to the beginning of playoffs. Teams making the playoffs will then participate in a single elimination playoff format. Cash prizes will be available for Power & Intermediate Divisions. Recreation will have “fun” prizes.
July 27: WaunaFest Run
The 41st Annual WaunaFest Run, a signature community event and Waunakee tradition, is Saturday, July 27, at 7:30 a.m. WaunaFest Run offers 10 Mile and 5K timed races, 2 Mile Walk and Kiddie Run. Run registration includes an official WaunaFest Run Race Shirt, awards for top finishers, live DJ entertainment, post run refreshments & tons of FUN!! Something for everyone at any fitness level. Events start at Village Park near the gazebo. For more information visit www.waunafestrun.org.
July 27: WaunaFest KIDDIE Run
Kids 8 and under are invited to the 9th Annual WaunaFest Kiddie Run. At 9:30 a.m. on July 27, kids will line up by age groups behind the Village Center and race down the course home stretch to the official WaunaFest Run finish line! All pre-registered participants receive a KIDDIE Run race shirt and goody bag. Visit waunafestrun.org to register before July 24. Walk Up registration will be available at Packet Pick Up on July 26 if spots are still open. Registration is limited to the first 250 kids.
July 27 & 28: KC’s WaunaFest Pancake Breakfast
The Knights of Columbus WaunaFest Pancake Breakfast is Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28, 8 to 10 a.m. in the Centennial Park Shelter prepared by the St. John’s & St. Mary of the Lake Knights of Columbus.
July 28: WaunaFest Car Show
The 7th annual Waunafest car show will be held on Sunday July 28, at Centennial Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. All makes, models and years are welcome. There is a $10 entry fee. All proceeds will be donated to the Waunafest committee for local charities. Fifteen participant voting awards and one best of show and one children’s choice award will be presented at 2:30 p.m. There are new trophies this year. Show cars should look for the signs for entering off of Holiday Drive. McDonald’s value meal certificates will be given to the first 65 vehicles. Knights of Columbus breakfast at the adjoining park shelter. Softball games on two diamonds. Two beer tents on the grounds. Carnival rides and games for kids of all ages. Five different service clubs will serve a variety of food items. Any questions contact Mike Mcilwee at mikemcilwee@gmail.com or (608) 849-5306.
July 29 & 31: Waunakee Wave Fall/Winter Evaluations
The Waunakee Wave Swim Team, a year-round, non-profit youth swim program, is having evaluations on Monday, July 29, and Wednesday, July 31, at 6:15 p.m. at the Waunakee High School Aquatic Center. Evaluations are for all groups on the competitive team, and learners levels, for the 2019-20 Fall/Winter session. Visit www.waunakeewave.org for group descriptions and the current schedule. Please contact Head Age Group Coach Sandy Kuecker at sandy.kuecker@waunakeewave.org with questions or to schedule evaluation times.
Aug. 1: New Waunakee Library Grand Opening
The new Waunakee Public Library on North Madison will host a grand opening Thursday, Aug. 1, at 2 p.m. The community is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by tours of the new library, activities for the whole family, and refreshments. Tours will continue until 6 p.m.
Aug. 1: Waunakee Memory Café
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Café on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The Café provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. The theme for the care is “Childhood Toys.” Those attending are invited to bring a favorite toy or game to share. Refreshments will be provided. Further information is available by calling the Waunakee Senior Center at 849-8385.
Aug. 7: Girls’ swim team Scoopie Night
The Waunakee High School girls’ swim team will host a Scoopie Night on Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 4-8 p.m. at Culver’s in Waunakee. During this time, a portion of all sales inside and at the drive- thru will be donated to the WHS Girls’ Swim Team Booster Club.
Aug. 7: National Night Out
The Waunakee Police Department will host National Night Out festivities at Waunakee Village Park Aug. 7 from 5-7 p.m. National Night night, which is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and co-sponsored by the Waunakee Police Department, will involve more than 10,000 communities from all 60 states. National Night Out is designed to: heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for, and participation in, anti-crime efforts; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community relationships; and send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and united with the police in their efforts to make Waunakee a safe place to live. There will be activities for kids, prizes, free brats and hot dogs, and numerous displays by various law enforcement agencies.
Aug. 7: American Legion Post 360 Executive Board
The Waunakee American Legion Post 360 Executive Board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 7.
Aug. 8: American Legion 100th Anniversary Party
The American Legion 100th Anniversary Party is Aug. 8 with cocktails starting at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails and then dinner at 6:30 p.m. To RSVP, email the commander at Waunakeeamericanlegion360@gmail.com.
