“To leave the world a little better…. To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is the meaning of success.”
These words from a Ralph Waldo Emerson poem inspire Waunakee High School Assistant Principal Steve Hernandez every day. The poem is framed in his office.
“I truly believe that teaching is one of the most important jobs someone can do,” said Hernandez. “I found early in my career that I need to know what I’m doing is valuable and makes a difference.”
A former classroom teacher, Hernandez now continues direct student contact but also can impact education on a broader scale.
He works with students who, as he describes, “may have made decisions not in their best interest.” As one of three assistant principals, his primary focus is with the approximately 450 kids whose last names start with “A” through “HE.” But he also gets to work with other kids through his role as co-advisor to Student Council and his weekly homeroom.
His job includes a lot of parent communication—positive things as well as corrective action. Additionally, he serves as an “instructional leader,” supporting teachers in their work.
“We have a great staff of highly dedicated educators who want to do what’s best for kids,” he said. “I have been blown away by their willingness to go above and beyond.”
Hernandez grew up in Fond du Lac, where his father was a machinist and mother worked a variety of jobs until starting her own interior design business. His parents still live there, and a brother and sister live in Madison.
Hernandez admits he was not a very good student in high school, a trend that continued early in college. He dropped out for three years. For a time, he said he was in a “really bad place and making some poor life choices.” Then it finally clicked that he had to change.
“I got into UW Madison and had to learn how to do school well,” he said. “I became passionate about learning and ended with a 3.6 GPA. Quitting the negative influences was one of the hardest things I’ve done. After being lost for a couple years, I was able to turn it around.”
When helping students with challenges, Hernandez said he sometimes shares this personal experience.
He feels strongly about the need to give all kids the opportunity to succeed.
“We need to meet the needs of students in a way that works best for them,” Hernandez said. “Our kids come from so many different backgrounds. Our demographics change, and we have to be responsive to that.”
Hernandez’s first teaching job was in science for seven years at Sun Prairie High School. His science background has helped in his principal job.
“A big part of what we do in education is use data to inform decisions. We need to show we are being successful,” he said. “That’s a big part of scientific practice.”
He then worked at Concordia College for three and a half years in a mentoring program, helping teachers receive certification. While that was a great opportunity for him to impact the quality of education, his real passion for working in the public schools led him back.
While working at Concordia, he had achieved his administrator’s license. Hernandez then took a position as assistant principal in Fond du Lac for two years, prior to coming to Waunakee this year.
His wife of over six years, Erin, works at the UW Transformations Clinic. He has two stepsons, Gabe, 16, and William, 12. Filling out the Hernandez family is Oscar, a puggle (a Pug-Beagle mix).
For now, he is devoting all his energy to his new position at Waunakee High School. In his limited free time, he likes running and biking and loves to “get on the trail and go.” In the past he was an avid cross-country skier and completed an Ironman triathlon.
Some of his favorite thoughts to live by come from a book, Man’s Search for Meaning, by Holocaust survivor Viktor Frankl.
“It reminds us we all have the ability to make choices and to live in the moment – whatever that moment may be,” Hernandez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.