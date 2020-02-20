Deena Cortright, a real estate broker associate, is a people person. She naturally enjoys cultivating and maintaining relationships. This has proven to be a strength when helping clients buy and sell homes, which is often an emotional and stressful event.
She began selling real estate 21 years ago with Realty World (now RE/MAX) and has been with Restaino & Associates ERA Powered for the past 10 years. For the past several years, she’s been recognized with Top Producer honors, awarded to a select group of brokers in the company who bring in the highest sales. She credits much of her success to that relationship building. Most of her clients at this point are referrals, and she works hard to maintain their trust and confidence.
“I want to make sure that they are happy long-term,” she said of her clients.
People buy and sell homes for all sorts of reasons, some for happy ones – perhaps a new baby is coming along and more room is needed, and others for sad reasons – such as a divorce.
“There’s always a level of emotion involved,” she said no matter what the situation, and helping them through this process is rewarding.
She has many credentials behind her name, but one of her favorites is being a certified staging professional.
“Staging is a huge part of being able to sell a home,” and she has a multitude of props to help in this regard, such as home décor, rugs, shower curtains, towels, etc., but she also isn’t shy about suggesting other things that can be done: removing and/or rearranging furniture, painting walls, cutting down trees to help with curb appeal, and even reminding clients to put the toilet seat down when prospective buyers will be walking through their homes.
Cortright sells homes all over southcentral Wisconsin and has enjoyed getting to know the various communities in the area. For her and her family, Waunakee is home. She has lived here her entire life, even while attending college. She graduated from Waunakee High School in 1990 and then attended M.A.T.C. (now Madison College) for a few years before transferring to UW-Madison. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism with an emphasis on public relations and advertising.
Right out of college she worked with the March of Dimes in fundraising and event planning for a few years and then took a position with American Family Insurance. She was there 10 years, and for eight of those, she was simultaneously selling real estate as a side business.
After her second child, she knew she had to decide between real estate and staying in the corporate world, as working two jobs with two young children was no longer sustainable. Selling real estate was more attractive, as not only was it more lucrative, but Cortright liked that she was able to determine her own successes and failures. And she knew she had what it took to do well in this business, including a willingness to work hard. Case in point: she didn’t take a day off from March through mid-December of 2019, she said.
The biggest challenge to selling real estate is that it is a 24/7 job, with competing priorities and deadlines with multiple clients on any given day, she said. More than once she has had to sacrifice personal plans because of a last-minute issue but that is the nature of the business and she takes it in stride.
She loves her work and does her best to balance career and family. She is married to Andy Cortright, who she said is very supportive of her. He works at Nord Gear as a mechanical designer. They have been married 21 years and have two children, Eli and Chloe, who are active in a variety of sports. She enjoys watching them play and hanging out with all the other families whose children are participating. As a family, they love to travel, which often includes Deena’s extended family.
“We’re just a very close family,” she said.
Whether it’s spending time with her family and friends, or helping her clients, Cortright cherishes most of all the strong relationships she has with them.
