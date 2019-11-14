The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Nov. 14: Legion Auxiliary Veterans Day Dinner
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), William Lansing Unit 360, will provide a Veterans Day dinner for members of the post on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Post, 417 E Main St. The 6 p.m. dinner will be preceded by a social hour at 5:30 p.m. and followed by a joint program with presentations from the 2019 Badger Boys and Girls State participants. Reservations must be made by Nov. 8 by calling Diane Pfaneuf at (608) 628-2530 or send a message to hockey4devon@hotmail.com ALA membership is open to spouses and widows of America’s military veterans, as well as mothers, sisters, children and grandchildren of veterans. The purpose of the ALA is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve, by enhancing the lives of veterans and their families.
Nov. 14: Learning Etegami
The Waunakee Public Library will offer a class in Etegami at 7 p.m. Nob. 14. Etegami is a Japanese art form. The main premise is that not only is it alright to be clumsy, it’s good to be clumsy. That allows us to throw expectations out the window and play. We use a combination of ink and watercolor, and a highly unusual way of holding the brush, to create these “picture letters.”
Nov. 14: Cherokee Marsh-Yahara plan meeting
The Dane County Land and Water Resources Department was awarded a planning grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Department to create long-term plan for a portion of the Cherokee-Yahara River Estuary. The objectives of the plan are to enhance recreation, fishery and wildlife, water quality and vegetation, and erosion and sediment trapping in the estuary. A meeting is set for Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Westport Town Hall. an introduction and general background of the project will be provided. Then the public will provide input at four breakout stations. Representatives from Dane County, City of Madison, Town of Westport, DNR, and UW-Madison will be at each station to provide information and seek public input.
Nov. 15: Westport Legion Post Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve a variety of fish and shrimp dinners from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 15 while supporting local Veteran programs. Choose from baked or deep-fried cod, a large walleye fillet, deep fried jumbo shrimp and shrimp scampi. Dinners include coleslaw, beans, bread, choice of potato or steamed vegetables, cookie and coffee and start at just $9. Full bar available. Carry-outs always welcomed. Located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.
Nov. 15: Family Rollerskating
The Knights of Columbus will hos family rollerskating for all students in grades K-6 and their family members on Friday, Nov. 15 in the St. John’s School gym. It will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with the doors opening at 6:15 p.m. Admission is $3. Bring your own roller blades/skates or they can be rented for $1. Refreshments will be sold. This event is open to all families in the Waunakee community.
Nov. 16: Dane American Legion Bake Sale
The Dane American Legion Unit 503 will host its first annual Holiday Craft and Bake Sale at the Dane American Legion Hall, 124 N. Military Road in Dane, from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Lunch will also be available. Proceeds will benefit the VA Hospital in Madison.
Nov. 16: Focus Group
The Waunakee Public Library is seeking participants for a focus group to meet at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the library for the stories of Hans Christian Andersen conducted by Danish researchers. No expert knowledge is needed! Open to everyone! They will be doing surveys, and will be videotaping the group in casual discussion.
Nov. 16 & 19: Better Angels: Reuniting America
The documentary, “Better Angels: Reuniting America,” will be shown at the Waunakee Public Library, Saturday Nov. 16, from 10 to 11:15 a.m. This film demonstrates the real possibility of having a meaningful conversation on political issues. Just in time for the holidays, Better Angels can show how reds and blues can truly listen to each other and not agree, but understand where the other is coming from. It is a national movement with chapters in all 50 states and many communities across the nation. Their stated goal is to depolarize America at the community, state and national levels, with individuals, government and the media. The documentary will also be shown on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m.
Nov. 18: St. John’s Piecemakers meeting
The Piecemakers Quilt Club will meet Nov. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. in St. John’s Gathering Room, 209 South St. If you wish to join our club, you can call Gerry Olson at 849-9279 or Doris Ast at 849-5482 for more information. The club serves the community through the comfort of quilts.
Nov. 18: Author Visit: David Benjamin
Author David Benjamin will visit the Waunakee Public Library at 6 p.m. Nov. 18. His book, “Skulduggery,” is a mystery that keeps readers guessing through the end. It is a madcap dash of mystery and murder from Paris’ Left Bank to the top of Montmartre all in the quest of the greatest lost book of the 20th century.
Nov. 20: WNC education program
Waunakee Neighborhood Connection is now offering community education programs in partnership with organizations and services to build awareness of issues and resources impacting the community and highlight ways in which citizens can get involved in volunteerism locally. Access to Independence will be available from 9-10 a.m. with information about the resources, services and advocacy needed for people of any type of disability, and of any age. Their services include referral services, peer support, independent living skills training, advocacy, transition help, accessibility within the community, and more. This program is free and open to the public, and will be held at Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, 208 S Century Avenue in Waunakee. No reservations are required.
Nov. 21: Weaving 101
The Waunakee Public Library will offer a basic weaving class on Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Participants will learn weaving basics on a cardboard loom. The library will provide yarn, string, and materials needed to create a potholder, wall hanging, or whatever else. Participants will leave with enough knowledge and material to finish up at home.
Nov. 23: Thanksgiving Food Baskets
The Waunakee Ecumenical Board will sponsor the annual Thanksgiving food basket distribution to needy families in the Waunakee community. Families are invited to help deliver baskets with food for a Thanksgiving dinner to families on Nov. 23. Deliveries begin at about 9 a.m. from the side of St. John’s School, 303 South St., at the driveway between the school and the church. Volunteers will help put the food boxes in vehicles and provide directions for delivering. Whether you have 30 or 90 minutes, help is appreciated. For information, call Natalie Dresen at (608) 849-9742.
Nov. 23: Register to Vote
The Waunakee Public LIbrary will host volunteers with the League of Women Voters of Dane County to help residents register to vote on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m.-noon. Are you registered to vote at your current address? If you have moved since last voting, or have never registered to vote, volunteers with the League of Women Voters of Dane County will help get you registered. Bring your Wisconsin Driver License/ID or proof of residence. Information about Voter ID and absentee voting will also be available.
Nov. 23: Friends of the Library Craft Fair
The Craft Fair sponsored annually by the Friends of Waunakee Public Library will begin at 9 a.m. Nov. 23 at Waunakee Intermediate School, 6273 Woodland Drive, with thousands of one-of-a-kind handcrafted items for sale by over 60 vendors. Also, check out the huge bake sale, used book sale, and container raffle. Concessions available for purchase. Doors close at 3 p.m. All proceeds benefit the new Waunakee Public Library.
Nov. 24: All Faith Thanksgiving Service
The community is invited to participate in an All Faith Thanksgiving Service Sunday, Nov. 24, at 6:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 5763 Hwy. Q. After the service will be a time for fellowship with pie and coffee in the cafeteria. Worshipers are invited to bring an uncut pie to be served.
Nov. 26: WIC program
Waunakee Neighborhood Connection is now offering community education programs in partnership with organizations and services to build awareness of issues and resources impacting the community and highlight ways in which citizens can get involved in volunteerism locally. Two organizations will be available this evening from 4-5 p.m. Nov. 26: The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), and the Women’s Resource Center of DeForest. WIC will have information regarding nutrition education, breastfeeding education and support, supplemental nutritious foods, and referrals to other health and nutrition services. The Women’s Resource Center of DeForest will share information regarding their services such as ADL (activities of daily living) training, career training, literacy promotion, cooking classes, health/hygiene maintenance education, computer training, child rearing (parenting) classes, money management/financial education, and support groups. All programs are free and open to the public, and will be held at Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, 208 S Century Avenue in Waunakee. No reservations are required.
Nov. 30: Sweater Shuffle
The Waunakee Neighborhood Connection’s Horrible Holiday Sweater Shuffle will be Nov. 30 with check in at Lone Girl beginning at 7:35 a.m. and a 9 a.m. start. It will include a 5K run/walk and a one-mile family walk. For information, visit waunakeeneighborhoodconnection.org.
