The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Oct. 3: Kids Graphic Novel Book Club
A Kids Graphic Novel Book Club will meet at the Waunakee Public Oct. 3 at 3:30 p.m. for those who like comics and graphic novels. This month the club will discuss and take part in activities related to “Lunch Lady and the Cyborg Substitute” by Jarrett E. Krosoczka. Grades 2-4.
Oct. 3: Norwegian and Irish Folk music
Vidar Skrede and Randy Gosa will debut their combination of the melodies of Norwegian folk music with the rhythmic approach of Irish accompaniment at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Waunakee Public Library. The duo performs a collection of Vidar’s original compositions, traditional Norwegian folk music, and a few Irish and Celtic influenced and traditional tunes.
Oct. 3: FFA Alumni meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 8 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
Oct. 3: Memory Cafe
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Cafe on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the clubhouse. The cafe provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. The theme for October is Fall Frolic. Guitarist Dave Welo will lead a sing-along that mixes old, folk and festive music. Song sheets will be provided, along with refreshments. More information is available by calling the Waunakee Senior Center at 849-8385.
Oct. 4: Blessed Trinity Parish Fish Fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will host a fish fry at St. Michael’s Church, 109 S Military Rd., Dane on Friday, Oct. 4, serving buffet style from 5-8 p.m. Carry-outs will be available. This is the parish’s first fish fry of the season.
Oct. 4: Youth Soccer Night
All Waunakee youth 4K through 8th grade wearing a WASC or Village Rec Junior Kickers soccer jersey will get free admission on Friday, Oct. 4, for Youth Soccer Night at Warrior Stadium. The community is invited to come and support the JV boys at 5 p.m. followed by the varsity boys at 7 p.m. as they play Madison Memorial. Halftime entertainment will involve participation in a PK shootout. Varsity poster signing will be held after the game at approximately 8:45 p.m.
Oct. 5 & 19: Southern Wisconsin Trail Rides
Guided trail rides for ATV, UTV and Dirt Bike riders will be offered on Oct. 5 and 19 through the Ashton area. Guided groups will be broken down by skill level. The trail consists of a 20- to 25-mile loop on private property. Rides start at 10 a.m. and helmets are required. To register for more information, contact Dan Fargen at (608) 445-8228 or email ddkj@tds.net.
Oct. 5: Sweet Dreams and Honky Tonks
Operation Diabetes Blue will present a concert titled Sweet Dreams & Honky Tonks, featuring the music of Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, Patsey Cline and Johnny Cash at 3 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 the day of the show. To purchase tickets, call (608) 850-2533. The concert is sponsored by the Waunakee Lions Club. Proceeds from sales will benefit diabetes awareness.
Oct. 8: Lincoln on Immigration
The Waunakee Public Library will present Lincoln on Immigration & America’s Place in the World on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 6:30 p.m. Mr. Lincoln discusses the history of immigration in our country, focusing on the years 1830 to 1860. He ties this in with the related issues of world events and international relations, especially with respect to Europe and Latin America. This program is most appropriate for adults and for older youth/teenagers.
Oct. 9: Wrestlebackers meeting
Waunakee Wrestlebackers monthly meeting will be Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 6:30 p.m. in Room #1115 at the Waunakee High School. Parents and fans supporting wrestlers of all ages are encouraged to attend. Waunakee Wrestlebackers is a booster club promoting the sport of wrestling and raising funds to support youth and high school wrestlers.
Oct. 9: Food for Kidz Scoopie Night
The Waunakee Community can support Waunakee Food for Kidz by eating out at Culvers on Wednesday, Oct 9; 4-8 p.m. Food for Kidz receives a portion of the sales and this helps them reach their financial goal in order to package 500,000 meals on Oct 20 at the Waunakee High School Fieldhouse. To donate and sign up to volunteer, visit Waunakeefoodforkidz.org.
Oct. 9: Legion Post 360 Executive meeting
American Legion Post 360 Executive Board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 9 with WaunaFest shift leaders for an After Action Review.
Oct. 10: Legion Post 360 meeting
American Legion Post 360 will meet at 5 p.m. Oct. First, window cleaning at the hall will take place; at 6 p.m., the grill will be hot – bring meat to grill. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.
Oct. 10: Volleyball Senior Night
The Waunakee girls’ volleyball team will celebrate the last scheduled home varsity march with senior night on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.
Oct. 10: Gaelic Harper
Gaelic Harper Jeff Pockat will perform at the Waunakee Public Library Thursday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. Pockat has become a music historian performing the music of greats like Turlough O’Carolan, Rory dall O’Cathan, Cornelias Lyons and Dennis O’Hampsey. Along with the music, learn anecdotes about the harp, the music, the players and the times in which they lived.
Oct. 10: Kids and social media
TEDx Speaker Collin Kartchner will talk about helping kids rise above the pressures and negativity of social media on technology during a free event Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at the Waunakee High School – 301 Community Drive. Students 5th through 12th grade will receive similar information in assemblies earlier in the day. This event is presented by Waunakee Community School District and Waunakee Community Cares Coalition.
Oct. 11: Legion Post Fish Fry
American Legion Post 360, located at 417 E. Main St., Will serve a fish fry from 5-8 pm. Oct. 11. Menu includes deep fried and baked cod, baked potato, French fries, sweet and sour cole slaw, baked beans, rolls, mac and cheese, cookies and coffee, milk and water. Drinks will be available from the bar. The Dave Austin Band will play from 6-9 pm. The Boy Scouts will sell popcorn. The cost it $12 for adults, $5 for children 5-10 years old and free for children under 5.
Oct. 12: Welcome to Medicare seminar
If you are turning age 64 this year, the Dane County Area Agency on Aging wants to help you make informed choices about your Medicare options. Some decisions and actions about Medicare can take place 3-6 months before you turn 65, so don’t wait until you are turning 65 to understand all you need to know about this important benefit. A free Welcome to Medicare Seminar will be offered Saturday, Oct. 12, from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Waunakee Senior Center (located in the Village Center), 333 S Madison Street. Call (608) 261-9930 to register by Oct. 2.
Oct. 12: Register to Vote at the Library
Anyone not registered to vote is invited to do so at the Waunakee Public Library from 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 12. If you have moved since last voting, or have never registered to vote, volunteers with the League of Women Voters of Dane County will help get you registered. Bring your Wisconsin Driver License/ID or proof of residence. Information about Voter ID and absentee voting will also be available.
Oct. 13: Firefighters Pancake Breakfast
The Waunakee Fire Department will host its annual Pancake Breakfast and Open House Sunday, Oct. 13 from 8 a.m. to noon, serving pancakes, eggs, sausage, applesauce, milk coffee and juice. The cost is $5 for adults; kids 10 and under eat free.
Oct. 13: Souper Bowl
The Friends of the Waunakee Public Library will host a Souper Bowl event from 11 a.m,-2 p.m. Oct. 13 at Community Hall, 201 N. Madison St. Those who purchase a $15 meal, which includes soup, bread, salad, beverage and dessert donated by area restaurants and businesses, can keep the hand-made bowls crafted by Waunakee High School art students. Special pricing is offered for families of four or more. There will be a limited supply of hand-made bowls. All proceeds will benefit the new Waunakee Public Library.
Oct. 14: Financial Peace University
A nine-week course on how to beat debt and take control of your money will be offered with Dave Ramsey’s proven strategy through Crossroads United Methodist Church. The course will run Mondays from 6:30-8 p.m. beginning Oct. 14 at the Waunakee Public Library. Material fees are $50 when you register at crossroadswaunakee.org or hello@crossroadswaunakee.org or by calling 849-9599.
Oct. 16: Lighthouses of Wisconsin
The Waunakee Public Library will present a program on the Lighthouses of Wisconsin Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Lighthouses fascinate us with their beauty and their purpose – keeping ships and sailors off the rocks and out of trouble. Hear from a couple who served in a Lake Michigan Lighthouse for a week plus more than a dozen of Wisconsin’s shoreline beacons.
Oct. 16: Middle School dance team tryouts
Tryouts for the new Waunakee Middle School dance team will be offered from 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Heritage Elementary School’s Multipurpose Room. A parent informational meeting will follow on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m. in the Middle School Cafe. The team is open to current 7th and 8th graders and will focus on hip hop and pom routines that students will take to competitions throughout Wisconsin. A fundraiser will be held Oct. 20 where parents can drop kids off for activities for a few hours.
Oct. 17: American Legion Auxiliary Meeting
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), William Lansing Unit 360, will hold its regular monthly meeting, on Thursday, October 17, at 7 PM at the Post, 417 E Main St. Anyone interested in learning about the ALA and its service to veterans and the community is welcome to attend. ALA membership is open to spouses and widows of America’s military veterans, as well as mothers, sisters, children and grandchildren of veterans. For more information, 608-628-2530 or send a message to hockey4devon@hotmail.com
Oct. 17: Friends of the Library meeting
The Friends of the Waunakee Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Community Hall at the library on Oct. 17. Bring some new friends – all are welcome. They’ll receive a free Friends bookbag and you will, too. A financial report from the Oct. 13 Souper Bowl will be available and members can volunteer to help at the annual Holiday Craft Fair, bake sale and concessions stand on Nov. 23. Anyone who would like to help but cannot attend the meeting can email jelvekrog@gmail.com.
Oct. 20: Food for Kidz
The Food for Kidz 14th annual event is Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Waunakee High School Fieldhouse. The goal is to package 500,000 meals for hungry children and their families. Some meals will be distributed free to local food pantries, some shipped directly to an orphanage in Haiti and the rest sent to other places in need around the world. Donations are needed to cover the cost of the ingredients. You can donate on-line or send your donation to: Waunakee Food for Kidz, Box 164, Waunakee, WI. Donations are not necessary in order to volunteer, but are greatly appreciated. Volunteer shifts are filling fast; but check the website for availability and to sign up. (Waunakeefoodforkidz.org.) Shifts are at 9 a.m., noon, 2 and 4 p.m. For more information, call Mick and Jeamie Holm at 332-3557.
Oct. 20: Anxious Kids, Anxious Parents
FPC Church will host a book discussion on Anxious Kids Anxious Parents. Ezrah Schmeelk, director of Student Ministry, and Christa Schmeelk, director of Family Ministry at FPC, will lead the discussion for parents and grandparents in the community. The first half of the book will be discussed from 9:45-10:45 a.m. Oct. 20 who the kids are at Sunday School or at Cocoa and Conversation. The second half of the book will be discussed Nov. 17. Anyone wishing to reserve a spot can call the church office at (608) 949-9449. For more information, visit www.myfpc.org.
Oct. 20: Off Road Bicycle ride
A 20- to 25-mile scenic trail ride for bicyclists will be offered through private property owned by 30 different landowners in Ashton area. Ride starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 20 and helmets are required. The start location will be 5191 Vosen Road, Middleton. To register or for more information contact Dan Fargen at (608) 445-8228 or email ddkj@tdsnet.
Oct. 20: St. Mary of the Lake Country Fair
St. Mary of the Lake Parish’s 58th Annual Country Fair will be Sunday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Their world-famous fruitcakes will be for sale. A roast beef dinner will be served, starting at 10:30 a.m. There will also be a resale shop, bake sale, and raffles. (Resale shop hours: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Located at 5460 Mary Lake Road, just off Hwy M.
Oct. 21: Bridging the World One Family at a Time
The Waunakee Public will present Madeleine Uranek: Bridging the World One Family at a Time Monday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m.: With a record-breaking 26 million refugees looking for homes in 2019, Madeline Uraneck focuses on the life of one remarkable Tibetan refugee, Tenzin, she met 25 years ago. A simple acquaintance blossomed into a 25-year friendship with three generations of Tenzin’s family. The Wisconsin-based story is a reminder of the richness that immigrants, refugees, and asylees bring to all of us.
Oct. 21: St. John’s Piecemakers meeting
The Piecemakers Quilt Club will meet on Oct 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. in St John’s Gathering Room, 209 South St., Waunakee. Guests are always welcome. If you wish to join this club, you may call Gerry Olson at 849-9279 or Doris Ast at 849-5482 for more information. The club serves the community through the comfort of quilts.
