Mary and Gerry Kruschek

Gerry and Mary Kruschek are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 30. They were married at St. Patrick Church in Madison in 1960.

They have four children, Joseph, Kristen, David and Michael, and six grandchildren.

