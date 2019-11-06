Two area students have earned degrees from Western Governors University. Sam Miller of Middleton earned a bachelor's degree in nursing, and Tyson Puckett of Waunakee earned a master's of business administration, healthcare management degree.
On Campus
Roberta Baumann
