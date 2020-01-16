Sydney Lincoln from Waunakee has been named to the Dean's Honor Roll for the Fall 2019 semester at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield, Michigan.
A number of students from Waunakee were named to the fall semester Dean's List at UW-LaCrosse. They include Taylor Alsaker, Bailey Burgard, Kennedy Bussan, Sydney Dorn, Maria Dresen, Leah Fricke, Megan Frueh, Emily Holden, Gretchen Hoppe, Cameron Lewis, Megan Lindley, Emily Luhtala, Hannah McLaughlin, Faith Nerat, Kira Nerat, Ben Nordloh, Courtney Pagnucci, Lydia Park, Kira Pauls, Emilie Potocki, Samantha Rod, Allison Ronk, Danielle Semler, Samantha Statz, Abby Stellmacher, Ethan Thompson, Brandon Treadwell, Jen Turski, Kallie Ziegler and Evan Zwettler.
