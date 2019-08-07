Joshua Paulson of Dane was named to the spring 2019 Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic.
Andrew Foley of Waunakee was among the Lawrence University students earning Dean’s List recognition for the 2018-19 academic year.
Several Waunakee-area students received degrees during UW-Madison’s commencement. Students from Middleton include: Madeline Hall, Elizabeth Ihrig, Ana Lenling and Christina Scofield. Students from Waunakee include: Anthony Amato, Cale Anderson, Alexander Bina, Kyle Bohmsach, Jessie Boruff, Kenny Chen, Tilly Chorney, Brandon Evers, Marius Facktor, Phillip Flinchum, Jason Ford, Brett Fuerst, Anna Gamm, Kevin Gibbens, Jordan Haag, Tanner Hegge, Margaret Heinemann, Alec Hellenbrand, Lisa Herzberg, Tyler Heslinga, Kara Hoppe, Blake Hougland, Victor Jaffett, Samantha Kauper, Jenna Krumm, Elif Kurt, Troy Laufenberg, Alexa Magnes, Savannah Mann, Cheyenne Miller, Erin Moderow, Charlie Murty, Nicholas Osen, Katherine Peterson, Bryce Statz, Payton Statz, Eric Swanson, Natalie Tack, Emily Vlasak, Eric Williamson and Aleksandra Zylka.
