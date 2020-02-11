The College of St. Scholastica has announced graduate students whose degrees have been conferred for the fall 2019 semester. Desiree Robinson of Waunakee graduated with a Doctor of Physical Therapy.
Aaron Martin of Waunakee graduated with a bachelor's degree in psychology at the completion of the fall 2019 term at Buena Vista University Online.
Wheaton College student Kendra Gering of Waunakee was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester.
Tessa E. Steenwinkel, a graduate of Madison County Day School in Westport, was named to the Dean's List at Michigan Technological University. Steenwinkel received all A grades.
Nathaniel Creamer and Rachel Gundrum, both Waunakee High School graduates, were named to the UW-Platteville's fall Chancellor's List.
UW-Platteville has announced its fall semester graduates. Among them are Joseph Lerdahl, Brett Statz and Tessa Wipperfurth.
Mariah Haugen and Danielle Ninedorf of Waunakee received their degrees from UW-Stevens Point during winter commencement ceremonies.
Evan Johnson of Waunakee was named to the Drake University President's List for the fall semester.
Savannah Philo of Waunakee was named to the fall semester Dean's List at the University of Dubuque.
Samantha Dziuk of Waunakee has been named to the Deans' List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester
