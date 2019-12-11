Waunakee residents will receive degrees during winter commencement at UW-Milwaukee Dec. 15. Anthony Gallagher will receive a master's degree of business administration, and Paige Guttenberg and Shaun Wettstein will receive bachelor's degrees.
Roberta Baumann
