Ripon College has announced its spring graduates. Shelbi Buettner of Dane and Anthony Malisch of Waunakee both received degrees.
Elizabeth Norman of Waunakee was awarded Faculty Honors for the spring 2019 semester at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. Faculty Honors are awarded to students with a semester GPA of at least 3.667 on four graded courses, with no individual grade below B-, and no incomplete grades pending.
Grace Gaugert and Evan Johnson of Waunakee were named to the President’s List at Drake University in Des Moines.
Kailey Gering, a Luther College senior from Waunakee, has been named to the 2019 spring semester Dean’s List.
Melody Hayden of Waunakee received her degree during UW-Platteville’s commencement in May.
Several Waunakee area students graduated from UW-Whitewater during spring commencement. They include: Randy Feasel, Nicole Haack, Stephanie Hipp, Elizabeth Jackson, Brendin Kern, Jacob Lanier, Shannon Meinholz, Sophie Puccetti, Nicole Rindy and Alex Ziegler.
