Grace Odegaard of Waunakee was one of 88 students attending UW-Eau Claire to receive academic scholarships for 2019-2020 academic year awarded by the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. Odegaard received a Lopas and Cicenas Family Scholarship.
Ryan Finnel was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Arizona for the 2018-2019 academic year. Finnel is a junior majoring in Molecular and Cellular Biology.
