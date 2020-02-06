Jacob Thousand of Waunakee was recently named to the highly selective Dean’s List at Colby College in Waterville, Maine for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year
Ellen Finnel of Waunakee was named to the Dean’s list for the 2019 Fall semester at St. John’s University, Queens, New York.
Kailey Gering, a Luther College senior from Waunakee has been named to the 2019 fall semester Dean’s List.
Carthage College has announced its fall Dean’s List. On the list are Jonathan Allen of Waunakee and Logan Hoon of Dane.
Edgewood College has announced its fall Dean’s and Semester Honors lists. Waunakee students named to the Dean’s List are Sarah Meffert, Sarah Pophal and Marissa Reidy. Waunakee students named to the Semester Honors List include Alexis Acker, Max Allen, Taylor Bradley, Bridget Daniels, Kiera Hineline, Brendon Martin, Sarah Meffert, Samantha Moran, Marissa Reidy, Annabelle Reiter and Elizabeth Soper.
Several Waunakee area students were named to the Dean’s List at Winona State University. They include Cassidy Bender of Dane and Lexis Christianson, William Knatz and Madysen Paul of Waunakee.
Kimberly Osborne and Kate Vanderhoef of Waunakee both received highest honors for the fall semester at UW-Green Bay.
Jenya Christensen, a 2019 Waunakee High School graduate, was named to the President’s Honor list fall list at the University of South Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.