Jacob Thousand of Waunakee enrolled at Colby College in Waterville, Maine, this fall. Before classes began Sept. 4, Thousand took part in a week-long orientation that included an introduction to academic and intellectual life at Colby, participation in an outdoor education trip (COOT), and an address by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Professor of Sociology and African-American Studies Cheryl Townsend Gilkes at Colby's 202nd Convocation. A graduate of Waunakee High School, Thousand is the son of William and Nina Thousand of Waunakee.
Roberta Baumann
