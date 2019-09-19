Julianne Luhtala, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2021, has earned the spring 2019 Dean's Award with Distinction. Luhtala is a Waunakee High School graduate.
Jacob McKay Lanier, GSP, has completed all requirements for a Board of Certified Safety Professional (BCSP) designation. This designation is awarded by BCSP to individuals who meet academic criteria in the safety, health and environmental discipline. BCSP credential holders are among the most highly trained, educated and experienced individuals in the safety field.
