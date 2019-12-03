Morgan Zibell of Waunakee will receive her bachelor's degree during the Minnesota State University, Mankato winter commencement on Dec. 14.
On Campus
Roberta Baumann
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Westport denies developer's request for financing
- Plan commission OK's proposal for Bishops Bay church
- Waunakee's Early Files
- Committee members give their blessing to Bishops Bay church
- Waunakee boys' swimming sets sights on new season
- Waunakee girls' basketball topples Monroe
- WHS student remembered in 'Frosting: A Memory'
- Cap City crushes Icebergs in season opener
Classified Ads
Bulletin
Featured Weekly Print Ads
Bulletin
Most Popular
Articles
- WHS student remembered in 'Frosting: A Memory'
- Now open: Café 26
- Police investigate shots fired near Main-O'Keeffe
- Commission appoints Steffes as new police chief
- Dawn A. Scheel
- Former Milton House resident shares stories of Milton
- Sun Prairie students walkout over blackface incident
- Mr. Rudd's Barbershop hosts first Thanksgiving meal
- Nikolay Middle School first quarter honor roll
- Storybook run to a state title
Images
Videos
Commented
- Housing Authority Board appointment stirs controversy (3)
- Norskies hold on for Level 4 win, will play for state title (2)
- Dane County Board OK's 2020 budget (1)
- Questioning village action on fire and EMS (1)
- Gunman accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Green Bay (1)
- Trauma lingers as Catholic clergy abuse allegations continue (1)
- Demons' Haak named All-Trailways Small both ways (1)
- DeForest's Hanson performed with Ripon College's Symphonic Wind Ensemble (1)
- To State! (1)
- After 40 years, Marshall’s Jeff Looze calls it a career (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.