St. Olaf College has announced its spring Dean’s List. It includes Waunakee students Michaela Blakeslee and Ben Homan.
Allison Pierce of Waunakee received her degree from Miami University during spring commencement.
A number of students from Waunakee received degrees from UW-Stevens Point during spring commencement. They include Monica Endres, Megan Gallagher, Tynia Goldensoph and Olivia Mecham.
Anna Hetzer of Waunakee graduated from Pacific University in Oregon with a doctorate in optometry.
