The University of Minnesota-Twin Cities has announced its Dean’s List students for the spring semester. The following students from Waunakee are included: Keely Bouwmeester, Grace Branchaw, Jessica Brinkman, Benjamin Calkins, Sydney Elliott, Senior, Kurt Johnson, Brady Kutz, Senior, Abby Larsen, Taylor Laufenberg,Taylor Maglior, Sydney Magnes, Allyson Malone and Hannah McLaughlin.
Sarah McGowan and Morgan Zibell of Waunakee were among the students on the Minnesota State University, Mankato spring Honors List.
Several Waunakee students received degrees during UW-Oshkosh’s spring commencement. They include Bailey Gallagher, Grant Gardner, Bailey Greiber, Mya Guttenberg and Mallory Leppla.
