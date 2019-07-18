The UW-LaCrosse has announced its spring graduates. Receiving degrees were PJ Koopmans, Ryan Kruser (master’s degree) and Connor Lane all of Waunakee.
Grace Gaugert of Waunakee received her degree from Drake University during spring commencement.
UW-Oshkosh has announced its spring honors list. Receiving academic honors for the spring semester are Lindsay Denu, Brent Firari, Bailey Gallagher, Abigail Holden, Derrick Jennings, McKenzie Kalscheuer, Mallory Leppla, Jack Schwartz, Jacob Seeber, Thouktha Seignarack and Miranda Smith of Waunakee.
Several Waunakee students were named to the Dean’s List at UW-Platteville for the spring semester. They include Dylan LaMere, Patrick Murphy, Nicole Pasinato, Michael Rawson and Brett Statz.
Cadet Aziah Jet Backus, the son of Bret and Shadow Backus, Waunakee, graduated with the rank of master sergeant from the 135th Corps of Cadets at St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy (SJNMA) in Delafield on May 25.
Several students from Waunakee were named to the spring semester Dean’s List at UW-Milwaukee. They include Amanda Kienow, Jack Mobley and Nicole Walrath.
Ian Johnson and Parker Dietry of Waunakee graduated from Carthage College during spring commencement.
Several students from Waunakee received degrees during spring commencement at UW-Eau Claire. They include William Conley, Kevin Cornell, Austin Heimann, Mark Kompsie, John Lazowski, Katherine McFarlane, Briana O’Rourke, Tate Regali, Cooper Simpson, Tanner Simpson, Samantha Slattery and Dane Zaher.
