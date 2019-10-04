Michelle Kienow, Waunakee, was among the summer graduates receiving degrees from UW-La Crosse.
On Campus
Roberta Baumann
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Win streak hits nine games for Waunakee volleyball
- Warrior swimmers change lineup, best Beaver Dam
- Waunakee runners set 31 personal records at Midwest Invitational
- Waunakee's Early Files
- Waunakee volleyball wins LaPorte Sprawl Qualifier
- Southern Wisconsin Guided Trail Ride returns to Ashton
- Warrior football moves to 6-0 with electric night in Sauk Prairie
- Times continue to drop for Waunakee runners
Classified Ads
Bulletin
Featured Weekly Print Ads
Bulletin
Most Popular
Articles
- Sun Prairie Boys and Girls Club lands $1M donation
- Former McFarland teacher charged with first degree sexual assault of child
- Over 700 without power after truck overturns on Henke Road
- McFarland student arrested after posting video on social media
- BoxDrop Milton’s new business model offers daily store hours
- Blue Devils and Pumas square off one final time as conference foes
- Vehicle involved in fatality crash found in two pieces
- UPDATE: Police evacuate Sun Prairie High School after report of a student with gun
- Former Lake Mills resident shot in his home
- Warrior football moves to 6-0 with electric night in Sauk Prairie
Images
Videos
Commented
- Obituary: Joseph Hookham, 54 (1)
- Triathlon to support Maunesha clean-up efforts (1)
- Lodi man arrested after stealing vehicle (1)
- O'Hearn 11th at Pleasant View (1)
- From The Star's Mailbag: Support end of life options (1)
- Stoughton Free Health Clinic expands care to those without insurance (1)
- Tribune Profile: Chad Beery: An unusual transition from computers to dumpsters and portable toilets (1)
- Who is responsible for new planters? (1)
- New librarian busy planning adult programs (1)
- Lady Blue Devils earn Capitol split (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.